Current challenges not Tinubu’s making — Al-Makura

Al-Makura

…Economic recovery, like national healing, takes time

By Dapo Akinrefon

In an era often defined by political noise and fleeting soundbites, former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al’Makura speaks with the rare cadence of a statesman—measured, deliberate, and suffused with quiet conviction.

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and steadfast custodian of its merger legacy, his words carry the weight of reflection and moral clarity. In this encounter, he neither courts ambition nor controversy; instead he anchors his vision in unity, party loyalty, and national progress. Excerpts:

Your name has repeatedly surfaced as a possible consensus figure in the APC’s leadership realignment. How do you respond to this mounting interest?

I am deeply humbled by the sentiments that have been expressed. That my name is associated with efforts at party cohesion is not something I take lightly. It speaks, perhaps, to the enduring faith that colleagues and compatriots place in my commitment to the ideals upon which our party was founded.

However, I must be clear. I am not engaged—formally or informally—in any ambition related to the national chairmanship of our party at this juncture.

The recent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of the party and the government. There is no imminent reshuffling, and thus, any conjecture is speculative at best. I refrain from participating in speculative discourse, particularly when the party’s schedule offers no prompt for such.

That said, I shall never demur from speaking on matters that affect our party’s legacy, national governance, or the collective well-being of our people. I believe leadership is not always positional—it is often moral, and moral leadership demands we speak clearly when the truth is in danger of distortion. Especially in these times of viral misinformation, we who have the benefit of history must rise to clarify, not confront.

You were central to the APC’s formation. How do you assess its present direction, and what remains urgently to be addressed?

The APC is not just a political vehicle; it is, in many ways, a national covenant. When I speak of it, I do so with a sense of solemn responsibility. The merger that birthed the APC was unprecedented—not merely an alliance of convenience, but a purposeful fusion of disparate traditions united by a shared belief in Nigeria’s promise.

Historically, our political culture has been rife with regional alliances that seldom reached beyond ethnic or geopolitical boundaries. But the coming together of the CPC, ACN, ANPP, and a faction of APGA was, in truth, an audacious embrace of national unity. It brought together convictions, ideologies, and followings that once stood in stark contrast. That synthesis gave us a party not defined by a single region, but by a collective will to reposition Nigeria.

Our mandate, then and now, was simple but profound: to forge a political movement capable of speaking to, and for, the entirety of Nigeria.

Some say the APC is suffering from a quiet leadership vacuum. What, in your view, is at stake?

This is a critical juncture not just for the party, but for our democratic project. History demands that we be both truthful and fair.

President Bola Tinubu is no stranger to the struggle for democratic ideals. His role during the June 12 crisis remains a testament to his courage. He paid the price for democracy when many others chose silence. He was, and remains, a soldier of the democratic cause.

Moreover, he was pivotal in the emergence of the APC as a viable platform for national leadership. Alongside General Muhammadu Buhari and other visionary leaders, he nurtured the merger with tenacity and faith. We remember vividly how he galvanised support across the Southwest, how he stood firm during our formative moments.

That is why some of us, who bore witness to this trajectory, cannot idly watch as questions of fairness and regional balance are unfairly raised barely two years into his administration. Leadership, especially at the national level, must be allowed the time and space to take root and bear fruit.

To those who feel aggrieved or marginalised, I say this with all sincerity: democracy guarantees you the right to your views. But let us not forget how we began. We are stronger together, and it is not too late for reconciliation.

There are rumours of consultations regarding the chairmanship. Have you been approached, formally or otherwise?

Let me be forthright. I have received no promises, no inducements, no prompting. My interventions on behalf of this administration stem from conviction, not calculation.

Alongside respected compatriots such as Governor Aminu Masari, Minister Adamu Adamu, Senator Abu Ibrahim, Architect Bulama, and others—we have come forward in defence of the truth, not in pursuit of appointments. Many of these men have held no office in years, yet remain committed to the ideals of our party.

We appeal, not out of ambition, but out of reverence for what the APC represents.

Critics argue that President Tinubu’s administration has yet to deliver relief to struggling Nigerians. How do you respond?

One must always be sensitive to the pain of the people. But we must also remember that the roots of our problems predate this administration.

Economic recovery, like national healing, takes time.

Take, for instance, the issue of fuel subsidy. President Tinubu was candid from day one—he merely stated the truth: the budget provided no allocation for subsidies beyond May 2023.

That truth, painful though it may be, was necessary.

Governance is not about pleasing the populace with platitudes; it is about confronting hard truths with integrity. I believe the President should be commended for his honesty. Time will reveal the fruits of these policies.

If the APC is to thrive ahead of 2027, what should be the incoming leadership’s top priorities?

First and foremost, we must return to our founding creed: inclusion, equity, and fidelity to the democratic process.

Our next leader must prioritise healing internal rifts, ensuring fairness in party primaries, and honouring the pact of our merger. The party must remain a home for all—the South, the North, the East, and the West. This is how we secure credibility, unity, and ultimately, electoral victory.

What message should northern leaders be sending at this time?

The North, like every region in this country, bears a sacred duty to the Nigerian project. Our message must be one of stability, responsibility, and foresight. We must not fan the flames of division, but rather steward the peace.

Leadership in the North must speak not only to northern interests but to national interests. Nigeria must remain one, indivisible, and united by a shared destiny.

If you could speak directly to APC stakeholders, President Tinubu, and Nigerians, what would you say?

I would extend both appreciation and encouragement. Governing a country as complex and diverse as Nigeria is no small task or a mean feat. We must all cultivate patience and faith.

To President Tinubu, I would say: that history has called upon you once again—lead with justice, govern with empathy, and stay true to the ideals that brought you this far. You do not walk alone.

And to Nigerians, I appeal for continued belief—not blind, but principled belief—that this nation can, and will, rise above its trials.