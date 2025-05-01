Curbing insecurity goes beyond carrying guns – Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday said that to curb insecurity in the country would go beyond carrying guns.

The governor spoke to newsmen in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, when the governor received the Management and Course 18′ participants of the National Institute for Security Studies ,NISS, at the government House in Owerri.

The governor mentioned that to surmount insecurity would “include system of government from the grassroots where citizens will show interest and participate as well as putting a preventive measures.”

According to the Oguwuike’s Statement, “The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has maintained that insecurity in Nigeria can only be surmounted with inclusive system of government from the grassroots where citizens will show interest and participate.

“Senator Uzodimma canvassed this view when the Management and Course 18′ participants of the National Institute for Security Studies ( NISS) paid him a courtesy visit at the New Exco Chambers, Government House Owerri on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.”

The Governor pointed out that; “curbing insecurity goes beyond carrying guns to pursue aggrieved people, opined that putting in place preventive measures remains the most effective solution to insecurity in the country.

“Senator Uzodimma thanked the Management of National Institute for Security Studies for choosing Imo State as their catchment area for this year’s study and encouraged them to use the opportunity presented by the Course and their first hand experience in the State to proffer approach to managing insecurity in Imo and the Nation at large.

“He informed the team that he has tackled insecurity in Imo State through committed governance. The Governor recalled that in 2020, he visited the Institute to deliver a lecture as his way of showing support to the citadel of learning, and expressed joy that the Institute not only has participants from across the States of Nigeria but also from other African countries.”

The statement quoted the leader of the delegation and Commandant NISS, Joseph Odama, saying that; “They were in Imo State to conduct 2025 yearly training programme in intelligence security. He said the participants were drawn from 22 Agencies in Nigeria and seven Agencies from five African countries – Ghana, Gambia, Chad, Rwanda and Somalia – all being Deputy Directors and above or it’s equivalent in the Armed Forces.

“Odama explained that the Course with the year’s theme – “Non state Actors in Security Management in Africa, challenges and prospects for Peace and Development” aims at imparting on the participants the knowledge to address the dynamics of complex security challenges in the respective Agencies and Countries, as well as proffer inter-agency synergy and international cooperation.

“The Commandant said the team visited the three geopolitical zones of of the State – Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe as well as the State owned Tertiary Institutions for first hand information on the security situation in the area. He expressed optimism that the knowledge acquired would impact greatly on the participants, and believed that their further stay would be more promising. Odama commended the Governor for the massive infrastructural development across the State and for the warm reception the State provided them.”