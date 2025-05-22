Court sentences two suspects to 30 years in prison for kidnapping in Ekiti

Court

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced two persons, Ojo Babajide (31) and Olajide Nathaniel (35), to fifteen years imprisonment each for conspiracy and kidnapping.

The convicts were arraigned before Justice Adeniyi Familoni on 19th July 2022.

The offenses, according to the charge, contravene Sections 280 and 279 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The charge reads “That the convicts on 23/3/22 at Oye Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire to kidnap one Atana Emmanuel”.

In his statement to the police, the victim said, “I was a student of Federal University of Oye (FUOYE), and I was also operating a salon. I was in the shop around 7:00 p.m., and I saw the defendants in my shop; they moved towards me and ordered me to enter a waiting car. I initially refused, but I was forced to enter. I was first taken to an unknown destination in Oye Ekiti, and I later found myself in a hotel along Ikere Road in Ado Ekiti.

“I even paid for the room in the hotel through mobile transfer. They asked me to call my relatives to pay a ransom of One Million Naira for my release. Through phone calls, I was able to raise N101, 000, when they knew the money was not forthcoming, I was ordered to remove all my clothes and they started flogging me with horsewhip, I sustained serious bruises all over my body before I was later released”,

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Kunle-shina Adeyemo, called one witness and tendered the victim and defendants’ statements and bond to release as exhibits. The defendants spoke through their lawyer, Akinola Abon, who pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy.

He noted that the defendants, who called three witnesses, are fresh graduates preparing for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

In his ruling, Justice Familoni said, “The incidents of kidnapping in our communities appear unabated despite genuine and concerted efforts being made to curb the vice. The defendants willingly but unwisely choose to join this vice train. Therefore, they cannot escape the consequences.

“In this vein, they deserve more than a slap on the wrist as the penal sanction for their misdeed to serve as a deterrent to others. Consequently, they are both sentenced to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and Ten years imprisonment each for kidnapping without answering the option of a fine.

“The sentences are to run concurrently with effect from 21st May, 2025”.

Vanguard News