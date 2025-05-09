Confusion trails suspected kidnap of 18 passengers in Kogi

By Boluwaaji Obahopo

Lokoja—Confusion, yesterday, trailed the reported kidnap of 18 passengers, in Kogi State, as the state Police Command kept mum over the alleged abduction.

It was however gathered that all occupants of an 18-seater bus plying the Itobe/ Ochadamu road in Kogi East Senatorial district were abducted on Tuesday.

According to a source, the incident happened around 5pm when the fully loaded capacity Hummer Toyota bus with registration number LAM 979 LG was hijacked at Ajegwu before Ochadamu and all occupants were taken into the bush.

The Ajegwu junction is just few meters from a Military check point.

The source said kidnappers intercepted the vehicle just behind his car and marched the bus occupants into the bush.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, said the command was still gathering information from the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of the area.

He promised to get back as soon as he gets the details of the incident.

However, at the time of this report, he was yet to respond officially to the several calls seeking confirmation or refutal