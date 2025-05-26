Commuters, residents decry deteriorating state of Obinze-Ihiagwa-Nekede road

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

A wave of frustration, fear, and anger has swept through communities and commuters along the Obinze-Ihiagwa-Nekede Road in Imo State, as the condition of the key access route worsens by the day.

An on-the-spot assessment by Vanguard revealed that the road, now riddled with deep potholes and waterlogged sections, has become nearly impassable. A construction company, reportedly engaged to fix the road, has blocked the main route, forcing vehicles — including articulated trucks — to divert through the Umuanunu village road, which has since deteriorated due to heavy rains and excessive usage.

A staff member of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Prince Amanze, expressed grave concern over the state of the road, describing it as a potential security threat.

“There was a time this stretch between Obinze and the University gate became a kidnappers’ haven. Now, the road is so bad even pedestrians struggle to pass through the pools of stagnant water,” he said.

Amanze warned that the situation could worsen as the rainy season intensifies, making the road completely inaccessible to communities and institutions such as FUTO, the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, and the Imo State Rubber Estate at Eneahiam.

For Chukwudi, a former FUTO student who graduated in 2009, the continued neglect of the road is heartbreaking.

“This road was bad when I was in school, and sadly, nothing has changed. FUTO staff and students, along with residents of Obinze, Nekede, Ihiagwa, Emeabiam, and Okolochi, are now suffering more than ever,” he lamented.

He recalled the initial hope sparked by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s commencement of work on the Otamiri River bridge during his first term, but said that hope has since faded.

The President General of Umuanunu Obinze Autonomous Community, Mr. James Achogbuo, issued a stern warning over the destruction of their village road, threatening to restrict vehicle access if the government fails to act swiftly.

“Our road has been completely messed up. The peace and environment of Umuanunu have been disrupted. If nothing is done urgently, we will stop articulated trucks — and possibly all vehicles, including those of FUTO staff — from using our road,” he said.

Achogbuo urged the government to intervene immediately to prevent a breakdown of order and restore accessibility to the affected communities.