Chaos, agony as Imo commercial bus drivers strike over Govt crackdown on sunshade glasses

By Emmanuel Iheaka | Owerri

There was widespread chaos and hardship in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday as commercial shuttle bus operators embarked on a strike in protest against what they described as continued harassment and extortion by government agents over the use of factory-fitted sunshade glasses in their vehicles.

The protest, which paralyzed transportation across the city, forced residents to trek long distances under a heavy downpour that lasted until noon, causing delays and frustration for workers, students, and commuters alike.

Striking drivers also took to the streets to enforce the protest, compelling the few commercial vehicles in operation to halt services. Many commuters were seen stranded at major junctions, while several schoolchildren and market women were left to navigate flooded roads on foot.

Speaking anonymously to reporters, some of the aggrieved drivers said they were being unfairly penalized for using factory-fitted sunshade glasses—not tinted windows. They alleged that government officials, particularly from the Imo Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO), impounded their vehicles and demanded up to ₦70,000 for their release.

“They are harassing and extorting us because of factory-fitted sunshade glasses. These are not tinted glasses. They seize our vehicles and demand N70,000 before they are released,” a driver lamented. “Enough is enough. We won’t operate for two days until this harassment stops.”

In response to the protest, ENTRACO denied any involvement in the ongoing clampdown. In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, the agency clarified that it was not part of the enforcement team, although the team temporarily uses a section of ENTRACO’s premises for logistical convenience.

The crackdown, according to Ibekwe, is being carried out based on a directive from Governor Hope Uzodimma, who, on April 23, 2025, ordered a clampdown on commercial vehicles operating with tinted or sunshade glasses following intelligence reports linking such vehicles to serious crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and hit-and-run incidents.

“The governor gave commercial drivers 72 hours to remove tinted glasses from their vehicles or face legal consequences. A special enforcement team was constituted involving security agencies and other relevant bodies,” the statement read.

The enforcement team includes officials from the Ministry of Transport, Nigeria Police Force, DSS, NSCDC, and the NURTW, coordinated by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Monitoring and Compliance, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri.

Despite the government’s security concerns, many of the protesting drivers insist that their vehicles are being unjustly targeted, emphasizing that sunshade glasses are part of the vehicles’ original factory design.

Clashes were reported between striking drivers and enforcement agents attempting to disperse protesters, further escalating tension in the state capital.

As of press time, commercial transport services remain suspended in much of Owerri, with residents calling on the state government to intervene urgently to restore normalcy and ease the suffering of the public.