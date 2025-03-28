Canada reduces immigration backlog, speeds up visa processing

Canada’s immigration backlog is steadily decreasing as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) improves visa processing efficiency.

As of March 2025, the backlog stands at 821,200, a 7.95% drop from 892,100 in January, marking the third consecutive month below one million.

By February’s end, total immigration applications reached 2,029,400, with 1,208,200 processed within IRCC’s service standards.

A backlog occurs when processing exceeds set timelines: six months for Express Entry and 12 months for family sponsorships.

IRCC targets 80% of applications within these periods, with 20% facing delays due to complexity.

The backlog has steadily declined from over one million in September 2024, demonstrating improved processing speeds.

In February, IRCC handled 842,600 permanent residence applications, of which 57% met service standards. However, Express Entry delays remain high at 25%, and the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) backlog increased to 36%, while family sponsorship backlogs slightly improved from 15% to 14%.

Temporary resident applications continue to face significant delays, with visitor visa backlogs at 65%, exceeding IRCC’s 50% target. Study and work permits also face delays, though work permits have the lowest backlog since July 2023. Citizenship applications, in contrast, remain the least affected, with 82% processed on time.

To manage the backlog, IRCC has implemented automation for visitor visas, AI-driven analytics, and study permit caps. The Immigration Levels Plan 2025–27 maintains stable targets at 485,000 permanent residents in 2025 and 500,000 annually in 2026 and 2027. These measures aim to enhance processing

efficiency while ensuring timely approvals.

The shrinking backlog means faster processing times and reduced uncertainty for travelers and immigrants. While IRCC’s improvements are promising, visitor visas and study permits still face delays, making early planning essential for applicants.

