NNPC announces Port Harcourt refinery shutdown

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a scheduled maintenance shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), set to begin on May 24, 2025.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, the NNPC said the shutdown is part of a planned maintenance and sustainability assessment aimed at ensuring optimal performance of the facility.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown.

“This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24,2025.

“We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

“NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security.”

The company added that further updates will be provided regularly through official channels, including its website, media platforms, and public statements.

This is not the first time the refinery would be shut down. It suffered a similar fate in December 2024, shortly after operations resumed following a $1.5 billion rehabilitation.