Boxing: Ajagba impresses fans in Bakole bout

Nigeria’s heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba on Monday earned praise from boxing fans in Lagos and beyond after a majority draw against Congolese opponent Martin Bakole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that fans across Lagos expressed satisfaction with Ajagba’s performance, describing it as spirited and determined.

Raymond Nwabuda, a sports commentator, told NAN that Ajagba delivered a commanding performance, pushing Bakole to the tenth round in an intense contest.

He noted that Ajagba has shown promise since clinching a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, marking him as one to watch.

“At this point, Ajagba needs strong moral support to pursue a world title. A win over Bakole could have helped, but he’s still progressing well.

“Nonetheless, he has the potential to become Africa’s finest boxer with proper backing from fans and supporters,” Nwabuda said.

Likewise, Femi Tubosun, another sports commentator, called the fight between the African giants an exciting clash that showcased the continent’s talent.

He said both boxers deserve higher-profile fights to bring out the best in African boxing on the global stage.

“The bout could have gone either way. Ajagba respected his opponent too much; he should’ve aimed for a knockout when he dominated.

“He left it to the judges. Bakole absorbed heavy blows and needs to shed weight to improve his defensive ability,” Tubosun said.

Boxing enthusiast, Anthony Ekannem, told NAN that Ajagba boxed smartly, while Bakole lacked the stamina to trap him effectively during the ten-round battle.

“Both boxers must improve if they hope to earn a title shot and elevate their professional careers.

“Ajagba moved well and pressured Bakole but couldn’t secure a technical win in spite of having clear moments of control during the fight.

“Still, he remains a proud representative of Nigeria, competing honourably at boxing’s elite level,” Ekannem said.

Seyi Adeyeye, another boxing fan, said Ajagba employed a hit-and-run strategy, which proved effective against Bakole’s powerful but slower style.

“It worked well, especially against a heavy puncher like Bakole, who needs to lose weight for better footwork and movement.

“Rather than waiting, Bakole should apply pressure and close distance more effectively in future matches.

“Ajagba should have won outright, having landed more punches. But at this level, he must do more to achieve his ultimate goal,” he said.