Boko Haram: We tackled insecurity, APC let it spread – PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that it effectively tackled insecurity during its 16 years in power, drawing a sharp contrast with the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which it accused of allowing insecurity to spiral out of control across Nigeria.

The PDP’s statement came in response to remarks by the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, who recently admitted that Boko Haram informants have infiltrated both political and military circles.

Reacting to the revelation, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, criticised the APC-led federal government for failing to secure the nation.

Ologunagba recalled that under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s PDP administration, deliberate and strategic efforts were made to contain the Boko Haram insurgency, including collaboration with international security experts.

He noted that substantial progress was made at the time, with the insurgency largely confined to the North-East. However, he lamented that under the APC, the security crisis has escalated, with banditry and terrorism now affecting nearly every region of the country; including Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and Niger States.

“This government has failed in its primary duty, which is the security and welfare of the people, as outlined in Section 14, Subsection 2(b) of the Constitution,” Ologunagba said.

He emphasised that Governor Zulum’s appeal to President Tinubu to heed military professionals rather than political sycophants underscores the gravity of the situation.

He said, “If Governor Zulum, a member of the APC, is urging the President to listen to military experts instead of political sycophants, that speaks volumes.

“He clearly wants the President to succeed as a fellow party man, but he’s confronted with the reality that this is a failed government.”

Ologunagba also highlighted the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing insecurity. He pointed out that Marte Local Government Area in Borno State has been completely deserted, with more than 20,000 residents displaced to refugee camps. He warned that such camps risk becoming recruitment grounds for terrorist groups, further worsening the crisis.

“The Governor reported that the entire Marte Local Government has been deserted, with over 20,000 people now in refugee camps. He’s rightly concerned about the possibility of terrorists exploiting those conditions for recruitment. So, really, there’s no basis for comparison,” Ologunagba said.

The PDP spokesman further accused the APC of importing insurgents and bandits from neighbouring countries in the lead-up to the 2015 elections; a claim he said was confirmed by a senior APC member in 2014.

He argued that the APC’s failure to address the resultant security threats has left Nigerians living in uncertainty, with no clear direction or macroeconomic policy to drive national development.

“By the APC’s own admission in 2014, insurgents and bandits were imported from neighbouring countries to influence the 2015 elections. These are not just political statements; these are facts based on their own records,” Ologunagba said.

He also linked the country’s economic decline to the government’s failure to ensure security and political stability, citing the exit of major multinational companies from Nigeria.

“Major corporations like Procter & Gamble and Unilever are pulling out of Nigeria, and many others are following suit. That’s the economic reality we’re facing,” he added.

Turning to the growing political discontent ahead of the 2027 elections, Ologunagba stated that the PDP’s criticism of the APC extends beyond the security crisis to broader issues of governance and public confidence.

He acknowledged the emergence of an anti-Tinubu coalition, stressing that Nigerians are eager to reject what he described as an ‘irresponsible and insensitive government’.

The PDP spokesman said, “When people mention an anti-Tinubu coalition, they often reduce it to an individual. But this goes beyond one man. It’s about Nigerians collectively rejecting a government that has failed them.

“Whether you call it a coalition, cooperation, or something else, the Nigerian people are united in their desire to end this madness.”

He insisted that collaboration among opposition parties and stakeholders is essential to dismantle what he described as the APC’s ‘cancerous leadership’ and to restore good governance.

“Whatever the term, what’s crucial is cooperation to end the APC’s destructive leadership. President Tinubu’s administration has been rudderless and unfocused. Nigerians are living in limbo, unable to plan for the future,” he declared.

Ologunagba expressed confidence in the PDP’s ability to reorganise and offer credible opposition, urging Nigerians to support the party’s efforts to restore the nation’s ‘golden years of development and democracy.’

“Nigerians are looking to the PDP to regroup and provide credible leadership. People are reminiscing about the golden years of development and democratic governance under the PDP.

“This government’s insensitivity must end. Nigerians want a new direction, and the PDP is ready to lead the charge for a better, more secure Nigeria,” he said.