BIPC flags off solar powered electric taxi in Makurdi

BIPC’s GMD, Dr. Asemakaha commissioning the solar powered electric taxis

…to create over 8,500 direct, indirect jobs

The Benue Investment Property Company, BIPC, has flagged off its solar powered electric taxi services in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

Commissioning the vehicles named Green Wheel Taxi, at the Corporate headquarters of the company, the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha said the event marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards a more sustainable future.

According to him “The commissioning of this electric car is a testament to our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly transportation.

“Electric vehicles are the future of mobility, and I am thrilled to see this innovative technology being adopted in our community. These cars represent a significant step towards reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, decreasing air pollution, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.”

Dr. Asemakaha lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia and “everyone involved in bringing this project to life. Your dedication and expertise have made this possible, and we are proud to be among the pioneers in embracing this technology.”

He also commended the company’s partners, Esse Mobility for making the project a reality assuring that the initive “would reduce unemployment and increase our State GDP”

Speaking on behalf of the project partners, Mr. Okey Esse lauded the management team of BIPC for making the collaboration possible noting that “this is a one of a kind, first solar taxi anywhere in Africa.

“I thank BIPC for accepting this project, from now to December the target is to roll out 500 of these units in Benue state and we would go to other cities like Otukpo, Vandeikya and other towns to ensure that we extend these technology to other Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.”

Esse stated that the initiative would created over 8,500 direct and indirect jobs on the state between May and December 2025 with a plan to also set up an assembly plant in the state.

The initial 10 solar powered electric cars were commissioned at the event.