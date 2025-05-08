Biafra Agitation: Why we’ve not extradited Simon Ekpa back for trial – FG

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal Government, on Thursday, adduced reasons why it has not extradited a self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra, Mr. Simon Ekpa, who was arrested and detained in Finland, back to Nigeria for prosecution.

FG, through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed that Ekpa committed cross-border offences that also required his trial in Finland.

According to the AGF, the detained Biafra agitator would be returned to Nigeria upon the conclusion of a legal action the Finnish government has already instituted against him.

“On the case of Simon Ekpa, I want to let you know that he committed cross-border offences. He violated laws in both Finland and Nigeria.

“He was arrested there and the Finnish authorities want to deal with the situation first and afterwards, release him to us.

“So, we will allow them to finish with the engagement there and then hand him over to us,” the AGF added.

Fagbemi, SAN, spoke after he reeled out some achievements of the Federal Ministry of Justice and its agencies on access to criminal justice and government initiatives, beneficial programmes and policies of the justice sector.

He stressed that aside from wielding the federal prosecutorial powers, his office is saddled with the onerous responsibility of initiating and coordinating criminal justice activities and reforms.

The AGF maintained that the Justice Ministry recorded considerable improvement in the prosecution of crimes under its purview.

“The review period also witnessed effective conduct of 237 terrorism cases from 9th – 13th December 2024, out of which 226 terrorism suspects were successfully prosecuted and convicted.

“One of the critical mandates of the Ministry is to foster collaboration and cooperation with the international community, in order to ensure that there is no safe haven for criminals,” the AGF added.

He noted that with the collaboration of foreign authorities, two fugitives: Hassan Bun Hussein Abolore Lawal and Okechukwu Josiah Odunna, were recently extradited to the United States of America for trial.

“Successful cooperation with the Qatari authorities for the extradition of one Benjamin Nnanyereugo a.k.a Killaboi from Qatar back to Nigeria in April, 2025, to face murder charges for the unlawful killing of his girlfriend, Augusta.

“Nigeria is also working with the Finish authorities for the extradition of Simon Ekpa to face prosecution for offences committed against national security and sovereignty,” Fagbemi, SAN, stated.

More so, the AGF said the Ministry recorded notable gains in asset recovery and management.

“On our assets recovery efforts, I am pleased to inform that Nigeria executed an Asset Sharing Agreement with the United States of America on 10th January 2025 which led to the repatriation of the Galactica Assets in the sum of $52,882,018.95 – Fifty-Two Million, Eight Hundred and Eighty-Two Thousand, Eighteen United States Dollars and Ninety-Five Cents ($52,882,018.95) from the USA.

“Out of the recovered sum, US$50 million would be deployed to funding the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) Project which is an initiative of the Federal Government to provide electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians, while the remaining sum of US$2.88 million will be deployed to counter-terrorism capacity building for Criminal Justice Sector practitioners.

“There are also ongoing discussions and actions on pending recoveries in foreign jurisdictions like the U.S.A, Bailiwick of Jersey and France.

“It is hoped that we can conclude these negotiations soon in order to ensure that more of our funds hidden in various jurisdictions are repatriated to Nigeria.

“In conclusion, I wish to reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring equitable access to justice, and building a justice system that is fair, transparent, and responsive to the needs of all citizens.

“We are determined to foster a justice sector that inspires confidence and delivers on its mandate to serve the people. We shall remain steadfast in our dedication to fostering a justice system that is fair, efficient, and upholds the highest standards of integrity by safeguarding the rights of all and promoting equitable and speedy access to justice,” the Justice Minister added.