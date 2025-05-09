Awolowo’s grand-daughter resigns as Labour Party executive committee member

Pastor Funke Awolowo, late Obafemi Awolowo’s grand-daughter.

By Bayo Wahab

Pastor Funke Awolowo, late Obafemi Awolowo’s grand-daughter, has resigned her membership of the Labour Party Executive Committee in Lagos State.

Until her resignation, Awolowo was the party’s Head of Mobilisation and Integration Team in Lagos.

In a statement shared with Vanguard, the grandchild of the late sage said recent developments within the party made it increasingly difficult for her to continue her membership of the committee.

In the statement she signed and addressed to Dayo Ekong, Lagos State Chairman of the party, Awolowo said the integrity of the committee is being compromised, adding that the situation has damaged her reputation.

The statement read, “I am writing to formally resign my position as a member of the Lagos State Executive Committee, effective immediately.

“This decision comes after deep reflection and considerable personal introspection. Recent developments have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue in this role in good conscience.

“I have observed with growing concern that the integrity of the committee is being compromised and, regrettably, is being leveraged for purposes that conflict with the values and principles I hold dear.

“More troubling is the damage this has done to my personal reputation, as my name has been unfairly associated with actions and motives that I neither support nor condone.

“For years, I have served with sincerity and dedication, committed to the vision of impactful governance.

“However, when the purpose of service is blurred by personal interests and the space for integrity begins to shrink, it becomes necessary to step aside.”

Despite stepping away from her role, Awolowo maintained that her commitment to public service and the political process remains steadfast.

She said, “I believe in the promise of a better Nigeria and will continue to work toward that end in whatever capacity I am able. I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served and extend my thanks to all who made the experience worthwhile.”

The Head of Mobilization and Integration Team in Lagos State Labour Party, Pastor Funke Awolowo appeals to all lovers of New Nigeria ; Obidients, Labour Party members, Afenifere, Support Groups, to come together as a united force because the Nation is waiting and looking for… pic.twitter.com/Ptk1es3abt January 1, 2025

Her resignation from her role in the Labour Party came four months after she appealed to all lovers of New Nigeria, Obidients, Afenifere, and Support Groups, to come together as a united force.

Vanguard News