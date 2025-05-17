Aruna shines as ITTF World Championships begin in Doha

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna stole the spotlight on opening day of 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha with a dominant 4-0 win over Brazil’s Victor Ishiy in Men’s Singles.

Aruna, the 2024 African Cup champion, on Saturday delivered a confident performance, winning 11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 11-9 to underline his top-contender status.

Also impressing for Nigeria, Olajide Omotayo and Kabirat Ayoola edged Egypt’s Mahmoud Helmy and Hend Fathy 3-2 in a gripping Mixed Doubles battle.

In spite of losing the first game, the Nigerian pair rallied brilliantly to clinch victory in five thrilling sets and reach the second round.

Elsewhere, Egypt’s Yousra Helmy advanced in Women’s Singles with a commanding 4-1 win over Australia’s Jocelyn Lam.

However, several African players bowed out early, including Nigeria’s Hope Udoaka and Ethiopia’s Darara Dufera, who lost in straight sets.

The 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, featuring over 300 athletes from 70 countries, runs for nine days in Doha, Qatar.

Matches are being held at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall and Qatar University Sports Complex, with strong global interest and fierce competition.

A major upset came in Mixed Doubles as unseeded Italians Bobocica and Stoyanov stunned 12th seeds Ionescu and Szőcs 3-0.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fans can expect more thrilling encounters when action resumes on Sunday, with several key fixtures on the schedule.