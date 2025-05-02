Armoury explosions: Commander cautions Borno residents against picking strange objects

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has warned residents of Maiduguri and its environs to desist from picking up strange particles or fragments suspected to be unexploded ordnance, following Wednesday night’s multiple explosions at the Giwa Barracks armoury.

The explosions, which rocked the city around 11:30 pm, threw several communities into panic as residents scrambled for safety amid a series of loud bangs and visible flames.

The military later attributed the incident to the prevailing high temperatures, which they said triggered the explosions.

Addressing journalists shortly after an on-the-spot assessment of the scene, General Abubakar urged residents, particularly those in Jiddari Polo, Fori, and other nearby settlements, to exercise caution and report any suspicious items to security operatives.

“This warning has become necessary because some fragments and unexploded ordnance were dispersed during the explosions. These objects may appear harmless but could pose serious risks if tampered with,” he stated.

The Theatre Commander, who was accompanied by top military officials including the Commanding Officer of the 73 Battalion, Lt Col N. Dalha, and the Joint Investigation Centre (JIC) Commander, Colonel Ahmad, expressed concern over the extent of damage to the armoury.

He disclosed that the only armoury facility within the Giwa Barracks was completely gutted by fire, despite spirited efforts by soldiers and personnel of the Federal and State Fire Services to contain the inferno.

Abubakar, however, lauded the gallantry of the troops and the swift response by emergency responders, which he said prevented further escalation of the situation.

He appealed to the general public to remain calm, assuring that the situation had been brought under control and that there was no cause for alarm.