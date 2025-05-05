Arenyeka urges new APC members to collect membership cards

…Commends Party Leadership for Inclusive Registration Directive

Chief Solomon Arenyeka, JP, has commended the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, led by the State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, for his directive regarding the immediate and unconditional registration of all newly defected members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the state.

Arenyeka, who made this known in a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Olorogun Sunday Apah, called on all party faithful, stakeholders, and supporters—especially those who recently joined the APC during the historic political realignment of April 28, 2025—to proceed without delay to their respective wards to collect their membership cards and complete the registration process.

According to the statement, “I wholeheartedly commend the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, particularly our State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, for his decisive directive mandating the immediate and unconditional registration of all newly defected members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the state.

“The bold move is not only timely but also a clear testament to the new spirit of inclusion, unity, and political maturity that now defines our great party under the able leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“In light of this directive, I call on all party faithful, stakeholders, and supporters—especially those who recently joined the APC during the historic political realignment of April 28, 2025—to proceed without delay to their respective wards to collect their membership cards and complete the registration process.

“Your full participation is critical as we build a party structure that is broad-based, inclusive, and ready to deliver on the RENEWED HOPE & MORE AGENDA for all Deltans.

“We will consolidate this new era of political cooperation and shared vision for development,” he added.

Chief Arenyeka urges all party faithful, both old and new, to continue to uphold the values of unity, loyalty, and progressiveness that define us.

“Let us work in unity to strengthen our structures at all levels and prepare for the great task ahead,” he said.