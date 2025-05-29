APC UK endorses Tinubu for second term, plans mega rally

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, citing his administration’s reforms and developmental strides.

The endorsement, which coincides with the second anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration, was announced during a general meeting of the APC UK chapter held in London. The group also disclosed plans to hold a mega rally later this year to celebrate the president and mobilize support among the Nigerian diaspora.

In a memo dated May 25 and jointly signed by the chapter’s Secretary, Chief Momoh Obaro, and Chairman, Tunde Doherty, the group praised Tinubu’s leadership, describing it as “visionary” and impactful. The letter of endorsement was addressed to the President through APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and was delivered to the party’s National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, during his recent visit to the UK.

Titled “Vote of Confidence and Endorsement for a Second Term in Office”, the letter stated:

“We write on behalf of the All Progressives Congress United Kingdom Chapter to express our resolute vote of confidence in your visionary leadership and to officially endorse Your Excellency for a second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The group cited the administration’s achievements in infrastructure development, economic stabilization, security reforms, youth empowerment, and global diplomatic engagement as the basis for their decision.

“Your bold reforms and unwavering commitment to national development have significantly repositioned Nigeria on the global stage,” the letter added.

The APC UK chapter noted that the decision would be ratified during a major event later this year, for which the president and party executives will be formally invited.

Presenting the letter, Chief Obaro—an experienced politician, data scientist, and former Kogi State governorship aspirant—also reaffirmed the chapter’s confidence in the APC National Executive Committee.

The group emphasized its commitment to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and expressed optimism about the president’s ability to guide Nigeria toward a more prosperous future.