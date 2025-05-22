Anti-Tinubu coalition gathers steam as northern democrats join

ABUJA: The coalition against President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid has received a boost with a decision of the League of Northern Democrats (LND) to join.

Convener of the LND, Dr. Umar Ardo, announced the group’s decision to join the coalition after an expanded meeting of the league in Abuja on Thursday.

Ardo also announced that the league would take a final decision as to whether the coalition will join an existing political party or register a new one to push the agenda on May 30th.

The convener made this announcement while reading the communiqué of the meeting.

Ardo said, “We just finished our deliberation and we have resolved on basically eight issues.

“First, we approve our constitution as an association of Northern Nigeria. We approve the leadership of the LND.

“We resolved to support the National Opposition Coalition Group for the transitional politics towards 2027.

“We resolve to contribute to the dialogue on either registering a new political party as a vehicle to drive politics or fusing into an existing political party, whichever is agreed.”

“The National Coalition Group set up two committees: one to consider the desirability or feasibility of registering a new political party and two to consider fusing into an existing political party.

“Both committees submitted their reports.

“The committee for fusing into another political party was headed by Governor Lyol Imoke.

“The committee for registering a new political party was chaired by Governor Rotimi Amaechi; Ardo was the secretary of that subcommittee.”

Ardo further stated, “We made our submissions, and then former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai brought out a complaint that SDP is also interested in being considered for that fusing.

“So, the committee set May 30th to decide either to go with ADC or form a new SDP or form a new political party.

“We in the LND have resolved to support that position, and our first option is to register a new political party.”

“On the dire security situation, especially in the north, Ardo said, “We resolved to engage the 19 northern governors on the terrible situation in the north.

“The endemic poverty, destitution, insecurity, and unemployment facing northern Nigeria are major concerns.

“Most of us have agreed that the biggest problem is the inertia of our 19 northern governors.”

“The LND also frowned upon what it described as an assault on the nation’s constitution by elected members of the National Assembly without consequences.”

Ardo said, “All of you here are familiar with the constitution.

“I will give you two examples of what happened in Delta and Kebbi states.

“The legislators, the entire government of legislators in Delta and Kebbi states, moved from their sponsored political party, PDP, to APC.

“The provision of Section 68 of the constitution of Nigeria states without ambiguity that any legislator at the national level who leaves his political party that sponsored him to a new political party shall vacate his seat.”

The LND resolved to mobilize citizens to challenge the leadership of the National Assembly and state assemblies to abide by the constitution.