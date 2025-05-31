APC disowns claim of Tinubu’s endorsement of Mbah

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State Chapter, has described as misleading Prince Arthur Eze’s claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu endorsed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for a second term in office.

The Anambra businessman, Prince Eze, during the May 29 celebration of two years anniversary of Governor Mbah at Micheal Okpara square in Enugu, said that President Tinubu had endorsed the Enugu Governor for a second term.

The statement has since attracted several criticism and rebuttal, mostly from the opposition groups, particularly members of the APC in Enugu state.

In a refutal by the APC in the state, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Titus Ezeagu dismissed Eze’s claims as a personal opinion driven by self interest rather than political reality.

According to Ezeagu, “Prince Arthur Eze is not a member of the APC. He is neither a spokesperson for President Tinubu nor has he ever played any official role in the President’s campaign or administration.”

The party reiterated that Arthur Eze has no mandate whatsoever to Speak on behalf of President Tinubu, adding that Eze did not even support the candidacy of President Tinubu during the 2023 election.

“In fact, prior and during the 2023 general elections, Eze was widely known to have openly opposed Tinubu’s presidential ambition, preferring another candidate altogether. It is, therefore, disingenuous, self serving and opportunistic for him to now claim to speak on behalf of the President.

“Let it be made clear that the President has not made any statement; public or private, endorsing any Governor.



in any state for a second term, including Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.”

The party urged Eze to concentrate on his business ventures and allow the democratic process to unfold in accordance with the Constitution without resort to spreading cheap propaganda that will put Mr President in bad light nationally and internationally.

It said that President Tinubu is a democrat and cannot undermine his party and the electoral democratic process like those who worked closely hand in gloves with military despots in the past to truncate Nigeria’s democracy.