Anti-Tinubu coalition: Peter Obi disagrees with Atiku’s camp over VP slot

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu & Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said his involvement in the coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 election isn’t about positions but about replacing bad governance with a better one.

Obi said this in response to a question by Vanguard on reports that he had agreed to a deal with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to serve as Vice President in the 2027 polls.

It was alleged that as part of the agreement, Atiku committed to serving a single term of four years and was even prepared to sign a written agreement.

Obi who neither agreed nor denied the existence of such a pact, spoke on the sidelines of an event where he went to donate N10 million each to a school and hospital building project being undertaken by the Anglican Church, in Kubwa, Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “I’m in coalition against hunger, a coalition against poverty, a coalition against ill health, politics for me is not about positions, it is about doing the right thing.

“Whatever you make of it (the report), I can tell you that, I Peter, have told you where I stand. I just came back (from Rome) this morning, I didn’t talk about politics, I’m talking about the education of these children. I’m not talking about positions.

“In this country, we are not talking about what we should be talking about. What we should be taking about is how we are going to educate our children.”

While making a N20 million donation to the Anglican Church School and Hospital building projects, Obi described investments in education and healthcare services as key to national development.

He expressed sadness that the high rate of corruption in Nigeria is robbing the nation of the required funds to build invest in critical areas of national life such as: Education, healthcare delivery and tackling hunger and poverty.

The former Amambra State Governor maintained that faith based schools providing basic education services deserve government support.

This, he said, was because the services they provide are captured in relevant laws which make basic education free and compulsory.

Obidients refute reports linking principal to deal over 2027 VP slot

Also speaking in a similar vien in response to the trending report, the Obidient Movement refuted the report linking its principal, Peter Obi, to the alleged pact with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to serve as running mate for the 2027 polls.

Director, Strategic Communications of the movement, Nana Kazaure, in a statement made public in Abuja, on Monday, said the refutal became necessary in the light of suggestions that Mr. Obi has accepted the alleged offer in the proposed coalition of opposition parties.

Kazaure said, “The Obidient Movement has been inundated with calls from our members within and outside the country, including other members of the public, regarding a media publication claiming that our principal, Peter Obi, has been offered the running mate position to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the new coalition being formed ahead of 2027.

“Even as we know that the publication is imaginary to the author, we are tempted not to ignore it because of the possible far-reaching misconception it will have in the public space.

“While frank and cordial engagements with our partners and stakeholders towards a coalition continue amicably, the Obidient Movement would like to state emphatically that there is no truth or basis to the reports whatsoever.

“Without any risk of contradiction, we would like to reiterate that Mr Obi has maintained that his objective and his involvement in a coalition, is to provide a united front against and to tackle issues of bad governance, corruption, hunger, poverty, poor healthcare, out of school children and the myriad of other problems daily afflicting the people of Nigeria.

“We want politics that is progressive, standing firmly with the people and serving the great people of Nigeria and not politics just for the sake of grabbing power.

“At this point in time, Mr Peter Obi remains in the Labour party, and if ever this changes, he will make that announcement himself.

“The Obidient Movement would like to advise against sensationalism and speculation on these matters. At this difficult time, all Nigerians and the Media, inclusive, should emphasise and contribute to building a better country.”

2027: Atiku, Obi coalition details secret – Ex-VP’s Aide

Plans for a major opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections are being closely guarded, with details of the agreement between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, remaining under wraps.

Sources confirm that the two political heavyweights, alongside other opposition leaders, are working diligently to build a robust and viable coalition platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, told Vanguard in Abuja on Monday that while significant progress has been made in the coalition-building process, specific details, including power-sharing arrangements, are still being finalised.

“What I can confirm is that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, His Excellency Peter Obi, and all the opposition leaders are working diligently towards building a viable and robust coalition platform.

“The details are currently being ironed out, though I can’t confirm specifics at this stage. What I can say is that significant progress has been made, and it’s only a matter of time before the coalition is finalised and brought to fruition,” Ibe stated.

Although rumours have circulated about a potential pact where Atiku would run for a single term as president with Obi as his running mate, Ibe clarified that such details cannot be confirmed at this stage.

“As for the issue of the platform and other related matters, these are being carefully worked out. At this point, I believe the leaders are keeping their cards close to their chest. However, once the coalition is fully established, all the details will be unveiled,” he said.

The coalition’s formation is seen as a strategic move to unite Nigeria’s fragmented opposition and present a formidable challenge to the APC in the 2027 elections.

For now, however, the opposition leaders remain tight-lipped, focusing on ironing out the finer details of their alliance.

ADC is the coalition party in Nigeria – Nwosu

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a platform said to be under consideration by promoters of the coalition, is making adjustments to its Constitution to accommodate new entrants.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu confirmed this development. He explained that he is stepping down from his position to pave way for new hands to stir the party’s affairs.

He said, “We will be having our national convention very soon, and I won’t be contesting for Chairman. I’m stepping down for fresh hands to take over.

“We have also agreed to make it a lot easier for new members to come in and use our platform to contest elections.

“Before now, you were required to spend at least two years as a member before contesting, but now, as soon as you join, you will begin to enjoy the rights and privileges of membership.”

