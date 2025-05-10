Anambra govt excited over Tinubu’s promises during visit

In taking his political friendship with Tinubu a notch further, Governor Soludo invited the President to Anambra to commission several projects.

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State government has expressed excitement over the promises made by President Bola Tinubu during his state visit. The President had, in a speech at a town hall meeting at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, after inaugurating some key projects executed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, made promises of tackling erosion in the state, linking Kogi and Anambra State through a road infrastructure and many others.

The state Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, in a statement, said the visit served its purpose.

He said: “Anambra State government wishes to express gratitude to Ndi Anambra for the rousing welcome given to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dike-Si-Mba Anambra, on his historic state visit to the state.

“The state visit was executed as planned and yielded several results, which would shortly benefit the state and its citizens.

“In response to Governor Soludo’s requests on behalf of the state, the President promised to assist the state in addressing the erosion threat, reintegration of the state into the national railway system, and restoring the state to the nation’s gas master plan.

“The president also promised to finish the federal roads linking Anambra and Kogi that were abandoned, to facilitate access and shorten travel time from Anambra State to the South-South and Abuja.”

During the visit, President Tinubu inaugurated the new Anambra Government House, the Solution Fun City, the eight-lane dual highway leading to the new government building, and the Light of the Nation Tower.

Meanwhile, beyond the promises made by the President, the people of the state seemed overjoyed by the tacit endorsement of Governor Soludo for a second term in office.

The tacit endorsement has doused fears that President Tinubu might back the APC candidate in the election. However, his kind words about the performance of Governor Soludo and some of his kind words calmed nerves about the certainty of a second term for Soludo.

“Your son, Soludo is my very good friend. He remains my friend and we will keep working together”, Tinubu had told the people of Anambra State during the town hall meeting.