Agbor monarch tasks community union on peace, sustainable devt

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Dein of Agbor Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Benjamin Ikechuku, Keagborekuzi I, has urged the leadership of the Agbor Community Union (ACU) to remain focused on implementing its policy document aimed at fostering peace and sustainable socio-economic growth and development in Agbor.

Dein Ikechuku gave the advice while hosting members of the newly elected Executive Committee of the ACU, led by the President General, Prof. Onyemaechi Ugboh, during a courtesy visit to his palace in Ime-Obi, Agbor.

The monarch, who applauded the peaceful conduct of the election that led to the emergence of the new ACU leadership, emphasized the need to ensure that all parts of Agbor Kingdom are included in the union’s activities.

He commended the resilience and patriotic commitment of Prof. Ugboh to the development of Agbor Kingdom, noting that he should maintain a cordial relationship with the palace, just as his predecessor, the late Chief Larry Onyeche, did during his tenure.

According to him, the new leadership of the ACU should build on the achievements of the late Chief Onyeche-led Executive Committee, stressing that they should place high priority on peace building and sustainable development in Agbor Kingdom.

The Dein urged the people of Agbor to channel the same energy with which they participated in the ACU election into partisan politics, to expand their political influence and attract greater democratic dividends to the kingdom.

Earlier, the President General of the ACU, informed the monarch that members of the new Executive Committee were visiting to pay their respects and present the administration’s policy document.

Prof. Ugboh expressed appreciation to the monarch for providing an enabling environment that ensured a smooth and peaceful election process. He added that the new executive committee remains eternally grateful.

He pledged to deepen collaboration with the monarchy, as well as with well-meaning sons and daughters of Agbor Kingdom, in order to accelerate the pace of growth and development in the community.

Reeling out the 12-point agenda contained in the policy document, Prof. Ugboh stated that the ACU “shall rally around the crown to promote peaceful coexistence among all Agbor sons and daughters.

“We will initiate measures to elevate Agbor Kingdom to an enviable height beyond the current level of development; work in synergy with the monarch to ensure the equitable distribution of projects within the kingdom.

“We will take all necessary steps to enhance the security of lives and property for all residents by working with relevant security agencies; uphold the traditions and culture of Agbor Kingdom and ensure their preservation.

“While appreciating the government for its developmental efforts, the Agbor Community Union will actively monitor projects to ensure adherence to quality and standards.”

He assured the monarch that his administration would be inclusive, carrying everyone along regardless of political or religious affiliations.

“We are going to build on the foundation laid by the late Chief Larry Onyeche in our collective drive to move Agbor forward.

“To this end, we will constitute viable committees to address the developmental challenges facing Agbor,” the President General concluded.