Stakeholders mull community peace commission in Bayelsa 

…set up 19-man bill drafting c’ttee

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

In a bid to deepen and sustain ongoing peace building and security efforts in communities across the state, stakeholders have advocated the need to establish a community peace commission in Bayelsa State.

The stakeholders made the call Monday in Yenagoa at a one-day Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue for Peace Sustenance Initiative with the theme, “Transformative Dialogue for Bayelsa Community Peace Commission (CPC) Bill for an Act,” organized by the Bayelsa State Peace Architecture (BY-SPA), facilitated by Search for Common Ground (SFCG) with funding from the European Union (EU) and partners such as the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) and the Stakeholders Democracy Network (SDN).

The peace dialogue was attended by traditional rulers, serving and past national and state lawmakers, the academia, civil society organizations, CSOs, politicians , policy makers, religious leaders, professional bodies, security agencies, gender based groups, women and youth leaders.

They pointed out that the Bayelsa Peace Commission, when established, using a grassroots approach will nip in the bud any form of insecurity from the community in partnership with other stakeholders for a sustainable peace in the State.

Meanwhile, the 19-man bill drafting committee is chaired by a monarch – Senator Barigha Amange and co-chaired by the Commissioner for Community Development, Watson Belemote, who also doubles as the Bayelsa Chairman of the State Peace Architecture (BYSPA)

A serving lawmaker in the Bayelsa State 7th House of Assembly, and Chairperson of the House of Assembly Committee on Gender and Social Development,Mrs. Ayibanengiyefa Egba is to serve as secretary while BY-SPA Secretary, Dr. Inebaraton Preye is the Co-Secretary of the proposed CPC bill drafting committee.

Speaking as the Keynote Speaker, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Niger Delta University, NDU, Prof. Tonbara Kingdom, stated that achieving transformative and sustainable peace in Bayelsa State is not an option but an urgent

necessity.

He said: “As this dialogue envisions, establishing a Peace building Commission in Bayelsa would institutionalize peace efforts, such a body should.coordinate peace building initiatives across state, local government,

and community levels.

“The Commission will serve as a hub for conflict early warning and rapid response, promote inclusive dialogue across ethnic, gender, and generational divides, ensure that peace building efforts are linked to development.planning, not treated as an isolated activity.

“We must remember that peace is not built by agreements signed in conference halls alone. It is built when a young man chooses a trade over a gun; when a woman’s voice is heard in community councils; when polluted rivers are restored; when institutions serve the people with justice; and when every Bayelsan believes that they have a stake in the state’s future.”

Earlier in his welcome speech, Mr Solomon Adeji, Sub Component Manager, Search For Common Ground, SFCG, said one of the objectives of dialogue is for the stakeholders to draft a framework to engage the legislators for the successful passage of the bill.

“The dialogue is for the State Peace Architecture,SPA, and other stakeholders to develop strategies to sensitive communities on the content, purpose and the impact of the proposed Peace Commission Bill and to understand the inputs and concerns from the project communities regarding the proposed bill.”