Africa CIO awards 2024: BAT WCA’s Orafidiya recognised for digital excellence

By Esther Onyegbula

In a major endorsement of corporate innovation and leadership in Africa’s digital economy, Adesegun Orafidiya, Head of Information and Digital Technology at BAT West and Central Africa (WCA), has been named winner of the 2024 Africa CIO Award. The announcement was made at this year’s Africa CIO Awards ceremony, hosted by the Africa ICT Alliance (AfICTA), which honours top technology executives reshaping the continent’s digital landscape.

The award recognises Orafidiya’s outstanding leadership in embedding technology as a core strategic asset within BAT Marketing Nigeria, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco. Under his direction, the company has introduced a range of digital initiatives that have significantly improved operational efficiency, fostered innovation, and positioned the business as a leading example of tech-driven transformation across industries.

“This recognition goes beyond me,” Orafidiya said during his acceptance speech. “It reflects the exceptional people and innovation-first culture we’ve built at BAT. We don’t just use technology, we invest in it to drive purpose, inclusion, and long-term impact.”

The Africa CIO Award is one of the continent’s highest honours for tech executives. It highlights leaders who not only deploy technology solutions but also inspire organisational change, build future-ready teams, and deliver measurable business value.

Industry experts note that the timing of the award is significant, coming amid accelerated digitalisation across African sectors, from manufacturing and finance to agriculture and health. BAT Marketing Nigeria has been at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging data analytics, automation, and digital agility to reinvent processes and customer engagement strategies.

Acccording to the Head of Human Resources and Inclusion at BAT WCA, Buky Olukoga, Adesegun’s recognition is a proud moment for all of us.

“It reinforces our belief that digital innovation thrives in inclusive, empowering work environments.”

With over 20 years of experience in the ICT sector, Orafidiya has played a pivotal role in aligning technology with business strategy at BAT. His contributions are now being cited as a benchmark for tech leadership in Africa’s corporate space.

As conversations around the future of work, artificial intelligence, and digital disruption continue to evolve, the spotlight is increasingly turning to African executives who are shaping not just local, but global, innovation narratives.

Orafidiya’s recognition, observers say, is proof that homegrown leadership in digital transformation is not only possible but powerful, and that Africa’s digital future is already being built from within.