5 phones with sharp cameras outside Iphone, Samsung

When it comes to buying a phone with a great camera, most people immediately think of Apple and Samsung. However, there are several other smartphones that offer impressive camera quality without being from these two top brands.

In this article, we highlight five excellent alternatives to iPhone and Samsung, each with powerful cameras that can take stunning photos, whether you’re a casual shooter or someone who wants to capture high-quality images without a big learning curve.

Google Pixel 9 pro

The Google Pixel 9 Pro stands out as a top contender in mobile photography, particularly because of its advanced computational photography features. Thanks to Google’s intelligent software, the 50 MP main camera delivers incredibly sharp images, even in situations with low light.

The Google Pixel 9 pro uses a telephoto lens with top-notch video processing to give top-tier shots that make it a versatile choice for various scenarios, from sweeping landscapes to detailed close-ups. One of the things that really sets the Pixel apart is the seamless AI-powered processing, which ensures every shot looks vibrant and true-to-life, even if you’re not a photography expert.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

It’s hard to ignore the camera’s Leica branding, which adds a touch of sophistication to its already impressive 50 MP main sensor.

The photos from this phone are rich in detail and colour, with the telephoto lens offering 3.2x optical zoom that helps take long-range pictures with clarity. It’s also fantastic for portrait shots, thanks to its soft, artistic bokeh effect. Whether you’re taking pictures in daylight or low-light conditions, the Xiaomi delivers consistently sharp results that capture the essence of the scene.

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 marks another significant leap forward for OnePlus in terms of camera quality. Its 50 MP main sensor, partnered with Hasselblad, is particularly good at reproducing colours in a way that feels natural.

The 32 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom also ensures you can get sharp, detailed shots even from a distance. The OnePlus 11 strikes a great balance between features, with the ultra-wide lens offering plenty of versatility for landscapes and group shots. All in all, it’s a phone that should appeal to those who want high-quality images without having to spend time tweaking settings.

Sony Xperia 1 V

For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, the Sony Xperia 1 V offers a unique experience. With its 48 MP main camera featuring a variable aperture, it gives users the ability to control light intake and depth of field in a way that’s not common with most phones.

This makes it especially appealing to photographers who want more creative control. In addition to the main sensor, the Xperia 1 V also comes equipped with 12 MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, offering both sharpness and dynamic range across a range of shooting situations. It’s a great option for anyone looking to elevate their photography game with pro-level features in a mobile format.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Finally, the Oppo Find X6 Pro impresses with its own impressive array of cameras. Featuring a 50 MP main sensor and two additional 50 MP lenses for ultra-wide and periscope telephoto shots, this phone handles a wide range of photography tasks with ease.

The periscope telephoto lens, offering 3x optical zoom, is especially good for capturing sharp detail from a distance. Whether you’re shooting a sprawling landscape or zooming in on a distant subject, the Find X6 Pro consistently produces vibrant, crisp photos. Its versatile camera system ensures you’re ready for just about anything, whether you’re outdoors or in more challenging lighting.