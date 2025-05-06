6 Nigerian footballers who won league titles in just concluded 2024/25 season

For the third consecutive year, Nigerian footballers have left an indelible mark on European football by winning league titles, breaking long-standing records, and elevating their clubs to new heights.

From Turkey to Portugal, Serbia to Hungary and Malta, these players have flown the green-white-green flag high with historic triumphs across the continent.

Here is a comprehensive list of Nigerian footballers who lifted league titles with their clubs during the 2024/25 season:

Victor Osimhen – Galatasaray (Turkey)

After firing Napoli to their first Serie A title in over three decades, Victor Osimhen added a Turkish Süper Lig crown to his resume. On loan at Galatasaray, the Super Eagles striker led the charge with 25 league goals and 36 across all competitions, helping the club secure their 25th league title and a first domestic double since 2019.

His brace in the Turkish Cup final also broke Mario Jardel’s long-standing record, making him the highest-scoring foreign player in a single Turkish season.

Christy Ucheibe – SL Benfica (Portugal)

Christy Ucheibe continued her historic run with SL Benfica, securing her fifth consecutive Liga BPI title and fourth straight Portuguese League Cup (Taça da Liga) win. The Super Falcons midfielder played a key role throughout the season, scoring in the title-clinching game and anchoring Benfica’s midfield with her tactical brilliance and physical presence.

At just 23, Ucheibe has become one of the most successful Nigerian players in European women’s football history.

Peter Olayinka – Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Peter Olayinka added to his impressive European trophy cabinet by winning the Serbian SuperLiga with Red Star Belgrade. Known for his versatility and attacking instincts, Olayinka played a crucial part in another dominant season for Serbia’s most successful club.

This adds to the winger’s earlier success in the Czech Republic with Slavia Prague, reinforcing his reputation as a consistent winner across multiple leagues.

Anderson Esiti & Tosin Kehinde – Ferencváros (Hungary)

Nigerian midfielders Anderson Esiti and Tosin Kehinde were part of the Ferencváros squad that lifted the 2024/25 Hungarian NB I title under the management of Robbie Keane. The duo contributed significantly to the club’s midfield depth and overall balance during a commanding league campaign.

Their contributions helped Ferencváros maintain domestic dominance and secure yet another place in European competition for the coming season.

Hamza Muhammad Sani – Ħamrun Spartans (Malta)

In the Maltese Premier League, Hamza Muhammad Sani celebrated a league title with Ħamrun Spartans as the club emerged champions in the 2024/25 season. The Nigerian midfielder played a vital role in the heart of midfield, helping the team navigate a competitive season and clinch the top spot.

Sani’s success in Malta continues the tradition of Nigerian players making their mark in lesser-publicized European leagues.

