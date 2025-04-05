5 Nigerian footballers with the most international trophies

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Over the years, a notable cast of talented Nigerian footballers has played for the Super Eagles, boasting an impressive record with the national team and leading their respective clubs to winning major trophies across various leagues.

It is remarkable to note that Nigerian footballers have always been and are still currently respected among the best in the world.

This article will explore the list of the top five most decorated Nigerian footballers based on total titles and accolades accumulated at both club and international levels.

1. Nwankwo Kanu

Nicknamed ‘Papilo,’ Kanu Nwankwo is unarguably one of Africa’s greatest ever footballers. He won five league titles, the UEFA Champions League, and is the only Nigerian to have won the CAF Player of the Year award twice, in 1996 and 1999.

With a blistering career that spanned two decades, Kanu played for Nigerian club Iwuanyanwu Nationale and also represented European clubs such as Ajax, Inter Milan, Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion, and Portsmouth.

A member of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’, he was named by the club as one of its greatest ever players- a legend of the club. He is one of the few Africans to win the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and an Olympic gold medal.

Trophies:

Ajax: Eredivisie winner (x3) 1993-94, 1994-95, 1995-96; UEFA Champions League winner 1995; UEFA Super Cup winner 1995; Intercontinental Cup winner 1995. Inter Milan: UEFA Cup winner 1998

Arsenal: Premier League winner 2001-02, 2003-04, FA Cup winner 2002, 2003, FA Community Shield winner: 1999

Portsmouth: FA Cup winner 2008

2. John Obi Mikel

The midfield maestro and former captain of the Super Eagles, John Obi Mikel, is one of the most illustrious footballers to ever represent Nigeria on the international stage.

The Chelsea legend was an instrumental part of a great era for the West London club. Mikel won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup four times, the League Cup twice, and the Community Shield once. He also tasted European success, with both a Champions League (2011-12) and Europa League (2012-13) triumph for Chelsea.

In a 14-year international career between 2005 and 2019, Mikel played 91 times for Nigeria, scoring six goals. In this time too, he also helped the Super Eagles win the 2013 AFCON, as well as a Bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Trophy List:

Chelsea: English Premier League: 2009/2010,

2014/2015; English FA Cup Winner: 2006/2007,

2008/2009, 2011/2012; UEFA Champions League Winner 2011/2012; English League Cup Winner 2006/2007; UEFA Europa League winner 2012/2013; FA Community Shield 2012/2013.

Nigeria: Africa Cup of Nations winner, 2013.

3. Finidi George

Regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest ever footballers, Finidi George undoubtedly had a glorious career that saw him win a lot of international trophies while playing in Europe. He was nicknamed ‘Finito’ due to his flair play on the field and his perfect crosses from the right flank.

Finidi is one of the few Nigerian superstars to have won the UEFA Champions League, winning it with Ajax in 1995, and the winger was also a key member of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 African Cup of Nations.

He made a name for himself at Ajax in the Netherlands, being a leading figure in a team which won eight major titles, including the 1995 Champions League, three Dutch Eredivisie titles, two Dutch Super Cups, one Intercontinental Cup, one Europa Cup, and one UEFA Super Cup.

Trophy List:

Ajax: Eredivisie Cup 1993/1994, 1994/1995, 1995/1996, Johan Cruijff Shield 1994, 1995, UEFA Champions League 1994/1995, UEFA Super Cup 1995, Intercontinental Cup 1996 .

Nigeria: Africa Cup of Nations winner,1994.

4. Daniel Amokachi

Daniel Amokachi, nicknamed “The Bull” for his bulky frame and all-action style, is a notable Nigerian player who has been decorated with laurels and achievements throughout his illustrious football career.

Amokachi won two Belgian Pro League titles, five Belgian Super Cups, and one Belgian Cup, all with Club Brugge. He also won one English FA Cup and one English Super Cup with Everton, while in Turkey, he won one Turkish Cup and one Turkish Super Cup with Besiktas.

On the international scene, Amokachi was a key member of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 African Cup of Nations as well as the Olympic football gold in Atlanta 1996.

Trophy List:

Club Brugge: Belgian Pro League 1989/1990, 1991/1992; Belgian Cup 1991; Belgian Super Cup 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995.

Everton: FA Cup 1994/1995, FA Charity Shield 1995

Beşiktaş: Turkish Cup 1997/1998

Nigeria: African Cup of Nations Winner 1994, Olympic Games Gold Medal 1996.

5. Sunday Oliseh

Widely regarded as one of the best African midfielders of all time and one of Nigeria’s finest defensive midfielders, Sunday Ogorchukwu Oliseh enjoyed a stellar career and starred for top clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Germany. The former Super Eagles captain was a physical yet technically gifted midfielder.

The highlight of the talented midfielder’s career was with Borussia Dortmund, where he won the German Bundesliga in the 2001/2002 season. Oliseh is the only Nigerian player to have won the German Bundesliga title.

The midfield general also won the Dutch Eredivisie title as well as two Dutch Cups during his time with Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

At the international level, Oliseh was a key member of the Nigerian squad that won the 1994 African Cup of Nations held in Tunisia, as well as the U-23 Dream Team that won the football gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games.

Trophy List:

Ajax: Dutch Eredivisie title 1997/1998; Dutch Cup 1997/1998, 1998/1999

Borussia Dortmund: German Bundesliga title, 2001/2002

Nigeria: African Cup of Nations Winner 1994, Olympic Games Gold Medal 1996

