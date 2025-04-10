10 android phones under N100,000 in Nigeria

If you’re looking to stay connected without breaking the bank, here are 10 android phones under ₦100,000 that offer solid performance at a budget-friendly price.

By Igwe Patrick

.

With the continuous depreciation of the naira, import and customs duties have skyrocketed, making it harder for the average Nigerian to afford everyday tech essentials.

This has significantly eroded purchasing power, especially in a country heavily reliant on imported gadgets.

Still, if you’re looking to stay connected without breaking the bank, here are 10 android phones under ₦100,000 that offer solid performance at a budget-friendly price.

1. Itel A18 2GB+32GB – ₦64,800.00



The Itel A18 is one of the android phones with a 5.0-inch display and 480 x 854 pixel resolution. It runs on a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, expandable via microSD. The phone has a 5MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front camera for basic photography. Powered by a 2400mAh battery, it supports 2G and 3G networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM radio… Its affordability and simplicity make it a practical choice.

2. Itel A06-A669W 32GB+2GB – ₦75,300.00



The Itel A06 Android™ 14（Go edition) smart phone was released in August of 2024 and is packed with a range of features like; a 6.56” Water-drop HD Display, 4000mAh battery capacity, 5W Type-C Power Charge, SC7731E Quad-core processor, 32GB ROM+4(2+2) GB RAM, a 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera.

3. Itel A50C 32gb ₦79,600.00



This is a budget friendly dustproof and water-resistant device released in August 2024 with a 4000mAH battery capacity 2GB RAM (expandable up to 4GB via MemFusion) 32GB internal storage, expandable via microSD card. Suitable for everyday use.

4. Xiaomi Redmi A3X – ₦86,900.00



One of the android phones that is budget-friendly is the Xiaomi Redmi A3x smartphone with a 6.71-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by a Unisoc T603 processor, with options for 3GB/4GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The phone features a dual rear camera setup (8MP) and a 5MP front camera, along with a 5000mAh battery. It runs on Android 14 (Go Edition) and includes security options like a fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

5. Itel A80 – ₦86,900.00



The Itel A80 offers a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by the Unisoc T603 processor, with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable further. The phone features a 50MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for quality shots. With a 5000mAh battery, it ensures long-lasting use and quick 10W charging. The device also includes a fingerprint sensor and supports 4G connectivity.

6. Tecno Pop 8 – ₦94,600.00



The Tecno Pop 8 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It runs on a Unisoc T606 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable via microSD. The phone includes a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. It comes with Android 13 (Go Edition) and HiOS 13 for a simple user experience. With a side fingerprint sensor and USB-C support, it’s a practical device for everyday use.

7. Infinix Smart 8 – ₦94,700.00

The Infinix Smart 8 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother viewing. It runs on a Unisoc T606 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable via microSD. The device includes a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W and reverse charging support. It operates on Android 13 and offers USB-C, 4G LTE, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This phone balances performance, camera quality, and battery efficiency at a modest price.

8. Xiaomi Redmi A5 – ₦96,700.0



The Xiaomi Redmi A5 is a more recent smartphone, released in march 2025 and is packed with a 6.88-inch display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate a 5,200mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. A 32MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera for decent photos. It runs Android 15 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS.

9. Poco C61 4GB+128GB – ₦96,900.00



The POCO C61 is also a recently released smartphone (in march 2025) that offers great value with a 6.71-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 chip, it comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. The phone includes an 8MP main camera, 5MP front camera, and a 5000mAh battery supporting 10W charging. Running on Android 14, it supports 4G connectivity and USB-C, making it a solid budget-friendly option for daily use.

10. Tecno POP 9 – ₦99,500.00



This smart phone was released in October 2024, this device gives you two options to choose from: one with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, and another with 4GB RAM (which can be extended to 8GB) and 124GB storage; plenty of space for your apps and files. It is built with a glass front, and a sturdy plastic frame and back, keeping it lightweight and durable. You can use two Nano SIMs at once, and it’s a comfortable size at 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm.

Vanguard News