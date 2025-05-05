5 phones over N1million in Nigeria

By Enitan Abdultawab

It is often said that luxury is a necessity for those who can afford it.

The reason is simple – smartphone companies keep producing exquisite, cutting-edge, luxurious gadgets that possess some technological innovations that are not present in other gadgets. Hence, the huge prices that they come with.

There are a couple of smartphones that are way over a million naira. And they are not just expensive, they are the best smartphones that one can think of.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: A strong smartphone with amazing features and specs, this gadget is ideal for multitasking and keeping all of your favorite files and apps because it has an octa-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You can take beautiful pictures and videos with the 50MP camera resolution. Staying in touch with loved ones is made simple by the connectivity features including USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Glonass, NFC, GPS and Galileo.

Its initial price was N1,490,000,00.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Announced on September 9, 2024, and released on September 20, 2024, you will undoubtedly have the greatest digital life you have ever imagined with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It has a large 6.9-inch screen, a super quick processor, better wide and ultra-wide cameras, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, bigger batteries and iOS 18 (the operating system) pre-installed.

The starting price was N2,299,000.00.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

This gadget is an embodiment of glitz. It just feels like a heaven in one’s palm. With its ability to fold into a pocket-sized marvel, it is a spectacular statement piece. With the Android 14 operating system, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers you access to all the newest features and security patches. In addition, there is a 50MP + 12MP rear camera, a 10MP front camera, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 4000 mAh Li-Po rechargeable 25W battery.

Upon its unveiling, the price was N1,550,000.00.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Another invention by Samsung, this device offers quick and effective performance with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Android 14 with One UI 6.1. For excellent pictures and videos, it has a gorgeous 200 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera. With 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, it handles multitasking and huge files with ease.

It also possesses an immersive viewing experience with its 6.8-inch display and lightning-fast connectivity is guaranteed by its 5G capability. It is a strong and dependable option for both regular and expert users because it enables dual SIM usage (one physical SIM and one e-SIM) and is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with 45W rapid charging.

The price at its launch was N2 million.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open is also a foldable smartphone. Its 6.4-inch outer display and 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display make it multipurpose whether folded or unfurled, and the Hasselblad camera system improves photography. Compared to other foldables, the OnePlus Open is lightweight and thin, and its multitasking features make it ideal for both work and play.

The initial cost was N2 million.