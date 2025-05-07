41 physically challenged candidates write UTME in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

At least 41 physically challenged candidates from the South-East and parts of the South-South have participated in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) under the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) in Enugu.

The special examination centre, located at the Faculty of Law Building, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, caters to candidates with various disabilities from states including Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Benue.

Speaking to journalists, the Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi State, and a JEOG Coordinator, Prof. Okey Okechukwu, said that through the group, JAMB has been able to demonstrate the importance of inclusion in education.

“The essence of this exam is to provide opportunity for all. No discrimination, because physical disability does not translate to weakness. Some of these students perform excellently.

“They write the same exam as every other candidate, but with accommodations that suit their needs. For instance, blind candidates are allowed to use Braille or have questions read aloud to them, he said.

On her part one of the officials of JEOG at the Enugu Centre Linda Okonkwo, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the candidates.

“We have 41 candidates from various states in the South-East and South-South. The aim is to ensure that those with disabilities have a level playing field to compete for admission just like others,” she said.

One of the candidates, Ilkpoemugh Wariboko, described the experience as a privilege. She hopes to study Guidance and Counseling at the University of Port Harcourt.

“I enjoy meaningful conversations, especially those that help people when they’re down. It’s something I love doing and I want to make it a profession so I can reach and help more people, he said.

For another candidate, Chimakpa Stephen, the exam marked a significant step in reclaiming hope.

“When I lost my sight, I felt like I was partially dead. My friends stopped relating with me the way they used to. But when I met other blind people and started learning Braille, I began to feel alive again. I never believed I could further my education until now,” he said.

Stephen applied to study Social Work and is praying he scores high enough to gain admission. “I just want to go to school and feel among. I’m really grateful for this opportunity,” he added.

The JEOG initiative by JAMB is part of the board’s commitment to ensuring inclusiveness in the Nigerian education system by removing barriers for students living with disabilities.