300 PDP, NNPP members dump parties, join APC in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, over 300 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kawo Ward, Kaduna North Local Government Area, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Receiving the new members, a Permanent Member of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Jamilu Haruna, described the mass defection as a clear endorsement of Governor Uba Sani’s performance.

According to Dr. Haruna, who facilitated the reception ceremony, Governor Sani has, within two years in office, delivered impactful governance—ranging from infrastructural development to agricultural reform and rural transformation.

“This defection is not surprising. Even members of the opposition acknowledge Governor Uba Sani’s giant strides in security, education, food security, and citizens’ welfare,” he said.

“These achievements have set him apart from his peers and strengthened his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This puts Kaduna in a strategic position to benefit further from the Federal Government.”

He assured the defectors of their full integration into the APC and thanked the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Sani Liman Kila, for his support in organizing the event.

Also speaking at the event, the APC Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government, Alhaji Suleiman Wada Usman, welcomed the decampees on behalf of Governor Uba Sani.

He commended them “for embracing the truth and joining the party that is genuinely committed to Kaduna State’s development.”

“You will be treated fairly and equally in our party. No one will be considered a second-class member,” he assured.

Leader of the decampees, Professor Usman Muhammad—a former PDP senatorial aspirant for Kaduna Central—said he led 225 members from the PDP because they believe in Governor Sani’s inclusive style of governance. He criticized the PDP for sidelining experienced members like himself despite their qualifications and service.

Professor Muhammad, a political scientist and expert in international relations, expressed hope that the APC would value their contributions and called on the governor to deliver more developmental projects to Kawo.

Prominent among the defectors were:

Barr. Aliyu Suleiman, former PDP State Legal Adviser aspirant

Alhaji Hamza Mati Salihu, Chairman, PDP Kawo Ward

Hon. Idris Badamasi Shuaibu, former PDP House of Assembly aspirant

Tasiu Aliyu, PDP Youth Leader, Kawo Ward

Comrade Aminu Tanko Musa, Chairman, NNPP Kawo Ward