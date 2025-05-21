NSF: Bayelsa tops medals table after day 3

Bayelsa State has taken an early lead in the medals table at the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, after an action-packed Day 3 of competition.

The state currently tops the standings with a total of nine medals, six gold, two silver, and one bronze, reflecting a strong start across various sporting disciplines.

Oyo State sits in second place with six medals, including four golds. Lagos follows in third, having amassed ten medals: three gold, four silver, and three bronze.

Cross River and Rivers States round out the top five on the leaderboard.

Defending champions Delta State are notably in seventh position with just one gold medal, as only 18 states have secured at least one medal after three days of competition.