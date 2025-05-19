2027: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai coalition’ll defeat Tinubu if… – PDP

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has declared that a coalition involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governors Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai and other political figures could deliver a swift and decisive victory over President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 presidential election.

The party predicts that such a coalition could conclude the election by 1 pm on election day, provided key conditions are met.

Hon. Timothy Osadolor, Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, told Vanguard in Abuja on Monday that the success of the coalition hinges on genuine commitment, unity, and the ability to harness widespread public discontent.

He emphasised that Atiku and Obi’s combined vote count of over 13 million in the 2023 election, compared to Tinubu’s 8 million, demonstrates the potential strength of a united opposition.

“If these talks are pursued sincerely and reach a logical conclusion, and if ego doesn’t get in the way among these gentlemen; Atiku, Obi, and El-Rufai, then Nigeria could indeed be looking at a winning team.

“If Atiku and Obi truly commit to this alliance, as it appears they are already doing, and with El-Rufai also playing his part, I don’t believe Nigerians would be opposed to such a coalition ticket.

“Ultimately, this would be a case of Nigerians versus Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC,” Osadolor said.

The PDP NEC member highlighted the rising levels of hunger, insecurity, frustration, and depression across Nigeria as critical factors that could drive voters to support the coalition.

The party chieftain argued that Nigerians are eager to remove the APC from power, citing historical precedents such as the ousting of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

“Let’s not forget: less than four years ago, these two gentlemen together received over 13 million votes, compared to the 8 million votes INEC allocated to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So, if they join forces again, given the rising levels of hunger, insecurity, frustration, and depression in the country, I don’t see why they couldn’t conclude the election by 1pm on election day,” he stated.

The PDP leader also criticised the APC’s counter-strategies, including the release of funds to state governors for political patronage, as evidence of mismanagement and corruption.

He stated that such actions only deepen public anger and motivate Nigerians to vote against the ruling party.

“My response to that is simple: kudos to the federal government. Let them keep releasing more funds. After all, the money doesn’t belong to them; it belongs to the Nigerian people.

“So, the more they release, the more it highlights the heartlessness with which they treat public trust and public funds.

“No serious country hands out money for political patronage the way this government is doing. And let’s be clear; the political class makes up less than 10% of the Nigerian population.

“So how do you justify to the remaining 90% that this small group is misappropriating vast, almost unimaginable sums in naira and dollars, money meant for every Nigerian, born or unborn,” Osadolor asked.

For the coalition to succeed, Osadolor stressed the need for effective mobilisation and campaigning, particularly among the youth and marginalised groups.

He called on all stakeholders to set aside personal ambitions and work together to present a clear alternative to the APC.

“The more they do this, the more they infuriate right-thinking Nigerians and motivate them to vote the APC out quickly. I encourage the President to continue on this path, so that Nigerians remain determined to remove him in 2027.

“In fact, what the President should be doing at this point is compiling a list of his life’s achievements and finding a quiet vacation place to retire to, saving himself the humiliation that awaits him at the ballot box,” he added.

The PDP chieftain emphasised that with the right strategy and unity, the coalition could mark the end of the APC’s reign and usher in a new era for the country.