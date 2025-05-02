100 Ogoni youths benefit from HYPREP training in Creative Arts

…trains 30 youths in Aviation, kick-starts training of 100 in Seafaring

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, today (Saturday) at the CRAB, Theatre Arts Department, University of Port Harcourt, commenced the livelihood training of 100 Ogoni youths in Creative Arts, one of the four specialized skills in its sustainable livelihood programme.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, represented by the Director, Technical Services, Professor Damian-Paul Aguiyi, explained that the programme is in fulfilment of the Project’s promise to provide value addition and high demand skills for Ogoni youths.

Meanwhile, Zabbey also emphasized that the strategic partnership with the foremost Theatre Arts Department of the University of Port Harcourt is to ensure quality training for the trainees.

The PC expressed optimism that Ogoni could have an ‘OGONIWOOD’ in the offing, assuring that trainees will be bequeathed the requisite talents that will help them grow in the industry.

Providing the programme and training guidelines, both the Heads, Sustainable Livelihood and Theatre Arts Department, Mrs Josephine Nzidee and Dr Ovunda Ihunwo respectively confirmed that the four months training will be more practical based, covering areas like Film Production Techniques/Acting, Script writing and Make-up.

They explained that trainees will be given hands on industry based training experience, being tutored by prominent resource persons in the Nigeria movie industry.

Attesting to the transparency of the selection process, beneficiaries commended HYPREP for the training, promising to make the most of the opportunity.

With the commencement of all specialized skills but Mechatronics, which will commence soon, HYPREP is making well its commitment to providing high demand and specialized skills to Ogoni youths. In addition to the Creative Arts training, HYPREP has carried out training for 30 youths in Aviation and commenced the Seafaring training for another 100 at the Charkin Maritime Academy.