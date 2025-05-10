10 robbery suspects arrested in Niger, stolen vehicle recovered

The Nigeria Police Force

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna— Niger State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected armed robbers just as seven kidnapped victims were rescued in different parts of the state within one week.

The first set of suspects had stormed an apartment in Bosso Estate, Minna, the state capital armed with a toy gun and two others with screw drivers to carry out the robbery.

During the said robbery, the three suspects made away with a white Toyota Camry.

The suspects are Umar Mukhtar 25 years of Okada Road, Minna, Ahmed 30 years of the same address and Mohammed Abba 25 years of Tafa, Kaduna State.

The state Police command Spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident said the trio were apprehended with the stolen vehicle at Dikko Junction in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects were arrested at Dikko junction with a white Toyota Camry vehicle suspected to have been stolen and during interrogation, Mukhtar confessed that on May 3, 2025, about 8p.m., one Mustapha of Angwan-Kaje area of Minna led him and Shuaibu to a residence in Bosso Estate for robbery.

“He narrated that Mustapha was armed with a toy gun while he and Shuaibu used screwdrivers as weapons.

“He said further that they requested for money but as there was no money, the wife of the victim drove in within the period of the robbery incident and the vehicle with Reg. No KNT 785 SN was snatched,” the PPRO revealed.

The suspects with another link man in Dikko, Mohammed Abba were about trying to ferry the vehicle to Kaduna when nemesis caught up with them and as they were arrested, the last link man, Mohammed eventually fled from Dikko but now being trailed by the police.

Similarly, another seven suspected armed robbers were apprehended at APC Quarters in Suleja on May 1. Operatives of ‘B’ Div Suleja stormed scene of the operation and succeeded in arresting one of them, Mubarak Mohammed, (16yrs).

During investigation, Mihammed led to the arrest of six others out of 13

Those arrested are Ibrahim Mohammed 20yrs of Guaraka and who is the gang leader, Abdullahi Yakubu 18yrs, Mohammed Abubakar 18yrs, Nasiru Musa 17yrs, Shamsudeen Musa 18yrs,

Ahmed Ali, all of Galadima area of FCT, Abuja.