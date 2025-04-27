Zixton Old Student Association commissions N40million projects in school

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Old Students Association of Zixton Secondary School, ZOSA, have given back to their alma mater, commissioning series of projects worth over 40million naira in the school.

The commissioning carried out by Hon. Peter Uzokwu, Member, Federal House of Representatives, was part of activities marking the association’s 3rd Biennial Convention and outgoing ceremony of its 2019-2025 EXCO, which held 24th to 26th April, 2025, at the school premises in Ozubulu, Anambra State.

Among projects commissioned were a brand new perimeter fence, a newly-built security post, newly-built toilet facilities, and a newly-erected cenotaph of the Co-Founder/Proprietor of the school, Hon V.C. Ikeotuonye, to mention but few.

Speaking during the convention, the outgoing Secretary-General, ZOSA, and member, Board of Trustees, Zixton Secondary School, Lady Christy Ray Okoye, estimated the entire projects at about 40million, revealing that the fund was raised through voluntary donations by members of the association.

Urging members of the public to emulate the gesture for the development of the society, Okoye said: “We need to give back to the society that has done so well for us, especially our alma mater, and not always depend on government for maintenance of the schools that formed us.

“Before now, the school was not fenced. So, students were leaving the premises at will and thieves were breaking into the classrooms and labs because there was no fence.

“Also, the toilets were completely dilapidated because they were built before the war.

“So, to instill proper discipline in the students, we first embarked on the fencing project which gulped over 20million naira. Then, we decided to rebuild the toilet as well. Also, we built a huge gate which will be guided by a security officer whose post has also been completed beside the gate and fitted with a modern toilet facility.

The convention ceremony kicked-off with a courtesy visit to the family compound of the founders, and prayers at the graveside of the proprietor and his wife, led by the Chairman of the Convention, Mr. Charles Obiatuegwu, and members of ZOSA, ably led by Hon Afam Obi, outgoing President of the association, warmly received by Mr. V. C. Ikeotuonye Jr, the grandson and head of the Ikeotuonye family.

The ceremony also featured the conferment of Awards of Excellence on several members of the association including Amb. Iyom Christy Ray Okoye, third child of the proprietor; Dr. Collins Mbanugo, a US-based surgeon; late Vincent Ikeotuonye, the first son of the proprietor; Mr Ato Arinze and Engr Willie Igwe.

Also present at the event were the President Emeritus, ZOSA, Engr. Eric Igwe; incoming President, ZOSA, Prof Sabe Nwosu; Mr Ken Echekwube and a host of other members of the association.

Founded by two visionaries, Hon V.C. Ikeotuonye and the wife Chief (Mrs) Christy Ikeotuonye in 1957, Zixton Secondary School was famous in the 60s for its lofty accomplishments in sports.