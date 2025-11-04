NCDMB renovation project brings hope to schools in Katsina State

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has boosted educational infrastructure in Katsina State through the renovation and construction of key facilities in public primary schools.

Executed by FAB Development Company Nig. Limited, the intervention aligns with the NCDMB’s commitment to improving living standards and fostering community development across Nigeria.

On Monday, the Board commissioned newly completed projects in two primary schools in Jibia Local Government Area. At Pilot Primary School, Jibia, the NCDMB renovated a two-block structure comprising four classrooms and an office, and also built a block of four toilets alongside a borehole that now provides clean drinking water.

Similarly, at Tudun Tukare Primary School, Jibia, the Board constructed a block of two classrooms and another block housing four toilets to enhance sanitation and learning conditions.

The NCDMB described the initiative as part of ongoing efforts to create conducive learning environments and empower young Nigerians. The upgraded facilities are expected to significantly improve educational outcomes and positively impact the surrounding communities.

The project marks another milestone in the Board’s community development initiatives aimed at driving inclusive growth and improving the quality of life for Nigerians.