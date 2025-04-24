Yabatech student shot dead after exams

YabaTech

A student of Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) was shot dead on Tuesday in a suspected cult-related attack near the institution’s back gate, shortly after completing his exams.

Eyewitnesses said the victim, who remains unidentified, was approached by a group of young men who shot him twice at close range before fleeing the scene. The attack has sparked renewed concerns over the rise in cult violence across Lagos State.

Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement, adding that seven suspects had been arrested in connection with the killing.

“On Tuesday at about 3 pm, a distress call was received at Sabo Division that a suspected cultist was allegedly shot dead by a group of suspected rival cult members in the Yaba area,” he said.

Hundeyin noted that officers who responded to the call found the student lying in a pool of blood with visible bullet wounds. Four rounds of live ammunition and charms were recovered from the victim’s pockets. He added that the body has been taken to the morgue for autopsy.

The incident is the latest in a string of cult-related violence in Lagos. On Monday, a 16-year-old boy identified as Mustapha was killed by a stray bullet during a suspected cult clash in Oyingbo, Ebute Metta.

Earlier on Sunday, two men were found dead—one decapitated—along Oladun Road in Idimu, following an attack believed to have occurred late Saturday night.

Police say investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.