Woman Eleganté blends African heritage with modern fashion for the conscious woman

In the heart of Lagos, a fashion brand is redefining how African women embrace style and culture. 31 Woman Eleganté, founded by Christianah Shosanya-Omiyera, is more than just a clothing label — it is a movement of confident, conscious women who wear their identity with pride and elegance.

Located at 722 Road, by 72 junction, Festac Town, this boutique offers a refreshing alternative for women who are tired of choosing between fashion trends and cultural authenticity.

Christianah, the Creative Director of 31 Woman Eleganté, saw a common problem among African women: finding clothes that reflect both their individual style and cultural roots.

“Our designs speak for the woman who wears her identity with pride, power, and poise,” she explains. “We’re crafting fashion that empowers women to feel comfortable in their skin and heritage.”

Each piece at 31 Woman Eleganté is thoughtfully designed to merge indigenous African fabrics with modern silhouettes, allowing women to celebrate their culture without sacrificing personal style.

“Our customers often tell us they’ve never worn something that feels so uniquely them,” Christianah shares. “That’s the experience we want to create every single time.”

The brand’s success lies not just in its designs but also in its mission to practice slow fashion. In an industry where fast fashion contributes significantly to environmental degradation, Christianah is committed to sustainable production. “Fashion shouldn’t come at the cost of the environment,” she says.

“We’re passionate about creating high-quality pieces that last, both in style and in durability.” By producing fewer, timeless items rather than mass-market trends, 31 Woman Eleganté stands as a beacon for mindful consumption.

For many customers, the brand’s focus on sustainability is just as important as its aesthetic appeal. “I love that I’m wearing something beautiful and sustainable,” says Ngozi Adeyemi, a frequent shopper. “It makes me feel empowered knowing that my fashion choices support not just artisanship but also the environment.”

The boutique attracts women from across Nigeria who are drawn to its blend of heritage and sophistication. Christianah emphasizes, “Fashion is how we speak without words. We help women tell their story—boldly, beautifully, and consciously.”

She envisions 31 Woman Eleganté as a space where women reclaim their narrative through fashion.

With each stitch and seam, 31 Woman Eleganté offers more than clothes—it offers self-expression, empowerment, and sustainability. For African women who want to honor their heritage while embracing modern elegance, this brand stands as a perfect blend of both worlds.