Why I declared a 72-hour clampdown on Imo commercial buses – Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday explained that the 72-hour clampdown on tinted commercial buses was due to their use in criminal activities such as kidnapping and armed robbery.

In a statement released through his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, the governor said the decision followed intelligence reports on the operations of criminal syndicates using these vehicles.

The directive, issued on Wednesday night, gives all commercial bus drivers in the state 72 hours to remove tinted windows or face legal consequences.

According to the statement:

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the clampdown on all tinted vehicles used for commercial activities in the state, following reports of their involvement in criminal acts. Most notably, commercial buses with tinted glasses have been linked to crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and hit-and-run incidents.”

To curb the rising crime, Uzodimma has directed security agencies to work with designated government officials to enforce the directive. Defaulters will be prosecuted if they fail to comply within the three-day grace period.