We’re targeting Nigeria’s $30bn e-commerce boom – Muhammed, crypto gateway Midupay CEO

Midupay, an innovative cryptocurrency payment gateway, is set to launch in June 2025, aiming to empower African small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by simplifying crypto adoption. With Nigeria leading global crypto adoption (Chainalysis 2024) and the African e-commerce market projected to hit $30 billion by 2025, Midupay is poised to help businesses thrive in this digital revolution.

For many African SMBs, accepting cryptocurrency remains a challenge, complex processes, fragmented data, and limited online selling options hold them back. Midupay addresses these pain points with an all-in-one platform that makes crypto payments seamless, secure, and accessible. Businesses can accept popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Binance Coin, and Litecoin, with funds conversion to naira.

What sets Midupay apart is its focus on empowering businesses to succeed. Beyond payments, it offers a built-in e-commerce storefront, allowing merchants to sell products online without needing a website. A WordPress plugin ensures easy integration for non-tech-savvy users, while AI-driven analytics provide real-time insights into customer trends, competitor activity, and market sentiment.

“We’re not just a payment gateway; we’re a growth partner for African SMBs,” says Muhammed, CEO of Midupay. “Our goal is to help businesses tap into the crypto economy and scale effortlessly.”

Midupay’s launch comes at a pivotal time. With Nigeria’s Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 legalizing crypto for businesses, and 80% of Nigerian SMBs open to crypto payments (2024). As Midupay prepares for its June 2025 launch, it’s set to redefine how African businesses engage with the global crypto economy, offering tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving market.