Vanguard Economic Discourse: Inflation, exchange rate volatility, others pose significant risks — Kale

By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor and Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

At the backdrop of the on-coming 2025 edition of Vanguard Economic Discourse, former Statistician General of the Federation/ Director General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Dr Yemi Kale, has indicated that there are some hopes amidst challenges in the outlook for Nigeria’s economy in 2025.

The Vanguard’s flagship public policy event themed, “Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2025: Hardship and Pathways to Sustainable Recovery”, is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 9th of April at Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos starting by 9am.

Dr. Kale who is currently the Group Chief Economist/ Managing Director, Research & International Cooperation, Africa Export-Import Bank, Cairo, is headlining the event as the Keynote Speaker.

In a remark sent to Vanguard ahead of the event, Kale stated: “Nigeria’s economic outlook for 2025 is shaped by ongoing reforms, increased oil production, and strategic investments, which could drive growth.

“However, inflation, exchange rate volatility, high debt servicing costs, and security concerns pose significant risks to stability.

“While factors like the Dangote refinery’s full operations assuming current operational challenges are resolved amicably, diversification efforts, and improved revenue collection may support resilience, the business environment will remain challenging, necessitating strategic policy actions and private sector adaptability”.

The event would be chaired by Mr Dele Oye who is doubling as the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and also the Chairman of the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN).

Other confirmed facilitators include Prof. Franklin Ngwu, Director of Public Sector Initiatives, Lagos Business School, who will function as panel session Moderator with the Panelists including Chief Davidson Alaribe, who is the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dr. Tayo Aduloju who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), and Dr. Femi Egbesola, the President of Association of Small Business Owners in Nigeria (ASBON).

Also on the panel is Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive, Center for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive, Seplat Energy Plc, Mrs Bunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and Ms. Demi Samande, Founder/ CEO, Majours Holdings.

The Vanguard Economic Discourse, the national development thought leadership event hosted by Vanguard Newspapers every year, has gained traction in the past eight years as a major public-private sector platform for reviews and cross-fertilization of economic development ideas by Nigeria’s public and private sector leaders.

The event attracts a large audience and viewership, driven by huge pre-event publicity in Vanguard Newspaper – print and online platforms; Live-streaming on Vanguard online platforms; Week-long Publication of post-event proceedings in Vanguard and other newspapers.