Umahi reopens Independence Bridge in Lagos, promises permanent fix soon

LAGOS — The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Friday reopened the Independence Bridge in Lagos, which had been closed for maintenance, sparking widespread public outcry and traffic chaos across the city.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the site, Umahi assured residents that permanent repair work on the bridge will commence within the next three weeks.

He acknowledged the importance of the bridge, which links Victoria Island to other key parts of Lagos, and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

The reopening comes after two days of intense gridlock, with commuters and motorists expressing anger over the lack of proper traffic management and alternative routes during the shutdown.

Vanguard earlier reported how frustrated Lagosians were stranded for hours in traffic, with many describing the situation as a “nightmare.” The closure brought adjoining roads to a standstill, severely impacting daily activities in the bustling metropolis.

Social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with complaints from residents who decried the absence of traffic control agencies at critical points around Victoria Island.

Motorists criticized both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government for what they described as poor planning and coordination, with users particularly highlighting the lack of presence from LASTMA, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and traffic wardens to ease the congestion.

Umahi said the ministry has taken note of the public reaction and emphasized that lessons learned from this incident would inform better planning for future infrastructure interventions.

“We understand the hardship this has caused Lagosians, and we are working to ensure that permanent work begins in three weeks to restore and improve this vital bridge,” the minister stated.

The Independence Bridge is a critical component of Lagos’s road network, serving as a major gateway for both private and commercial transportation within the city.