UBTH doctor shot dead

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, confirmed the killing of one of its physiotherapists, identified as Dr. Alex Ogunniyi.

Public Relations Officer of UBTH, Joshua Uwaila, on behalf of the management of the hospital, said the management of the hospital had written to the Edo State Police Command and copied the Department of State Service, DSS, to investigate and arrest the killers of Ogunniyi as the said that Ogunniyi was killed last Friday on his way to have lunch at one of the eateries behind the hospital.

Uwaibi said: “A physiotherapist with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital was shot dead on Friday while on the way to have his lunch.

“It was gathered that a vehicle was chasing another one. The one behind was shooting at the one in front and a stray bullet hit the deceased in the neck. He was taken to the Accident and Emergency Department but he didn’t make it.

“We have written to the Edo Police Command and copied the DSS calling for investigation and the need to bring the killers to justice.”

The development led to some health workers protesting the killing of their colleague.