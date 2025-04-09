Two killed by armed herdsmen in fresh Benue attack

…LG Chairman laments devt, says attacks a daily occurrence, LG HQ is no longer safe.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two farmers have been reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen in two separate attacks in communities of Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

Recall that a similar incident a few weeks ago triggered a violent protest by the youths in Naka, the local government headquarters, that left several properties, including the local government secretariat, the monarch’s palace and houses of prominent indigenes in the community, razed by the irate youths.

It was gathered from a source in Naka who spoke on condition of anonymity that the two victims were murdered by the marauders along the key access routes leading to the Council Headquarters.

He disclosed that “one of the victims was murdered on Wednesday at Atukpu village, just a kilometre from Naka town, along the Taraku-Naka road, and on the same day, another victim was killed along the Naka-Adoka road.

“And already, the Makurdi-Naka road is a no-go area because armed herdsmen have completely taken over that axis, and even commuters have abandoned it for fear of attack. This means that the three routes to the local government area are no longer safe. Even the corpses of the two victims were recovered with a wheelbarrow.”

Confirming the incidents, Chairman of Gwer West LGA, Mr Victor Ormin, who lamented the situation, disclosed that “a young man was killed on Taraku-Naka road while trying to get roofing materials for his house. Another person was murdered along the Adoka-Naka axis. This is happening almost daily now.

“The attacks are now occurring within five kilometres of the town. Naka is no longer safe. It is quite worrisome.”

The Council Chairman also expressed concern that the current security deployment to the LGA might be overstretched, despite efforts by Governor Hyacinth Alia to stem insecurity in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent CSP Catherine Anene, could not be reached.