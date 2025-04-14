Two die as mine collapses in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Two people have been reported killed at an illegal mining site in Niger state. The incident occurred at Farin-Doki area of Shiroro Local Government Area on Sunday.

Read Also: Photos: Building collapses in Lagos; 2 persons rescued

The state Police Command through its spokesman, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, said the corpses have been deposited at a hospital in Zumba.

“On April 13, at about 8 a.m., information was received that there was a collapse/slide at a mining site at Farin-Doki area of Shiroro LGA.

“During the rock slides, two persons were trapped, who were later identified as Buhari Kano and Mallam Tasiu both of Kano State.

“Police operatives attached to Erena Div and community members mobilised to the scene for a rescue.

“Unfortunately, suspected lifeless bodies of the two persons were recovered. The bodies were taken to a hospital in Zumba.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were suspected to have gone to the site at night for illegal mining activities before the rock slides occurred,” the PPRO declared.

Vanguard News