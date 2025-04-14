Photos: Building collapses in Lagos; 2 persons rescued  

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it has rescued two persons from a building under construction that collapsed in Agarawu Street, Aroloya Central Mosque in Idumota, Lagos Island.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said that the incident happened on Monday about 2:00 p.m.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the agency received a distress call through its 767 and 112 Emergency Toll-Free lines at 2:16 p.m, an its Response Team from the Lekki Base rushed to the scene.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a storey building, under construction, self-collapsed at the aforementioned location.

“So far, two adult males, rescued from the rubble of the building, had been given first aid treatment by the LRU Pre-Hospital Care Unit,” he said.

According to him, no other casualty has been recorded as at the time of filing this report.

He said law enforcement agencies had condone off the scene.

He also said that the immediate cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained, adding that further investigations would be conducted.

He said that the agency’s search and rescue operations had been concluded.

Below are more images from the scene:

Vanguard News