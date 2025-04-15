Troops neutralize 2 terrorists, recover weapons, destroy bandits’ camps in Taraba

FILE IMAGE

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In a continued effort to eliminate criminal elements in Taraba State, troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have neutralized two terrorists following a fierce gun battle. Several other terrorists were reported to have escaped with gunshot wounds when troops intercepted their movement during a clearance operation.

The success was part of the ongoing “Operation Lafiyan Jama’a,” a military operation aimed at ridding the state of criminal elements.

According to a statement from the Army, on April 14, 2025, acting on credible intelligence, troops responded swiftly to the movement of suspected bandits between Mayokan and Bondogri villages in Bali Local Government Area (LGA). The troops tactically advanced towards the area and made contact with the bandits near Garbatau, Garin Hamidu, Bandaguri, and Mayokan villages, resulting in a fierce exchange of gunfire. Two terrorists were neutralized, while others managed to flee with injuries.

Items recovered from the scene included one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, four rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one single-barrel Dane gun, 27 arrows, and six cutlasses.

In a separate operation on the same day in Ibi LGA, troops conducted a clearance patrol targeting suspected bandit hideouts near Yamiri Village in Sarkin Kudu Ward. Upon sighting the advancing troops, the bandits fled, abandoning their camp. Following an exploitation of the area, the troops recovered one military woodland camouflage uniform and one Bible.

The troops proceeded to destroy the discovered camps to prevent further use by the criminals.

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, commended the troops for their bravery and reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace and security in Taraba State. He urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing military operations and assured that the Brigade would remain resolute in its mission to safeguard lives and property in the region.