TOP 5 ancient countries in Africa

By Nnakife Benice

Many ancient civilisations have emerged throughout the African continent’s history, laying the groundwork for contemporary cultures. The extensive histories of these nations, which span thousands of years, demonstrate the adaptability and tenacity of their populations.

Many of these nations have endured for a long time, surviving both prosperous and difficult times while preserving their distinct cultural characteristics. These early societies’ contributions to trade, architecture, and governance are clear examples of their legacy, and they have had an impact on the continent and the rest of the world.

As people fought to recover their independence and cultural legacy from colonial forces, independence movements influenced their contemporary identities. Themes of perseverance and change are woven throughout these nations’ histories.

LIBERIA

The oldest nation in Africa, Liberia, became an independent nation on July 26, 1847, following its founding as a British colony in 1822. Monrovia is its capital. The economy was based on trade and rubber exports at this time, and a sizable section of the populace was composed of freedmen and slaves who worked as labourers and farmers.

Liberia became Africa’s first sovereign Black republic in 1904, but a government wasn’t fully constituted until 1944, when Joseph Jenkins Roberts was chosen president.

EGYPT

Cairo is the capital of Egypt, which became independent of Great Britain on February 28, 1922. There are roughly 106.6 million people living in the nation, which has a land area of 1.002 million km². Egypt did not become a republic until 1956, after gaining independence in 1922. Prior to this, it was subject to a monarchy, which restricted its independence.

The United States backed President Gamal Abdel Nasser in the late 1960s and early 1970s as he fought Israel and sought to increase Egypt’s influence in the Arab world.

SOUTH AFRICA

Pretoria, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein are the capital cities of South Africa, which attained independence on May 31, 1910. The country is home to about 59.31 million people and has a land area of 1.22 million km² (2020). In 1910, the name was changed from South-West Africa and the Boer Republics to South Africa.

The majority of South Africans live in cities, with Cape Town being the biggest, home to around 2 million people. Each of the nine provinces that make up the nation is further subdivided into 31 districts, each of which has its own municipal administration.

ETHIOPIA

Addis Ababa is the capital of Ethiopia, which attained independence on May 5, 1941. Roughly 115 million people are living in the nation, which has a land area of 1.112 million km² (2020). The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front has been in power since 1991, despite Ethiopia’s independence from British domination in 1955.

About 15% of the population is Muslim, whereas the majority (80%) is Christian. Ethiopia’s economy is mostly based on agriculture, which contributes more than 50% of GDP and 80% of exports. The country’s main goods are coffee, tea, and spices.

LIBYA

Tripoli, Libya’s capital attained independence on December 24, 1951. Roughly 6.871 million people are living in the nation, which has a land area of 1.76 million km² (2020).

The government structure of Libya, which gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1951, is based on a constitution that was adopted by the Libyan People’s Congress in December 1973. Mohammed Magarief, the current president, was chosen by popular vote, which is uncommon in Libya, and he assumed office in March 2012.

