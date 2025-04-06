Tinubu respects sovereignty, says Jimoh Ibrahim

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC, Ondo South), has emphasized that President Bola Tinubu’s respect for national sovereignty has significantly influenced Nigeria’s foreign policy, especially during these challenging times.

Speaking at the ongoing 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 5 to 9, 2025, Senator Ibrahim cited Niger as a key example of President Tinubu’s commitment to prioritizing national interest, particularly in leading the ECOWAS response to recent provocations in the region.

In a statement made available on Sunday, Senator Ibrahim highlighted that President Tinubu combines his respect for sovereignty with a commitment to liberalism and the promotion of peaceful democratic relations among nations. He also spoke about the importance of collaboration between the executive branch and the Nigerian Parliament, noting how this relationship has helped reduce internal conflicts within the government.

Senator Ibrahim explained that while the separation of powers is not entirely absolute in governance models, such as that of Britain, mutual respect is crucial for fostering democracy. He added, “No nation can be fully sovereign because no country has complete control over everything, such as the regulation of emails. However, mutual respect is essential for building democracy. Through incorporation and collaboration, we can develop.”

According to Senator Ibrahim, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aims to foster collaboration among the three branches of government, ensuring effective governance. He emphasized, “Given that we are not in a conflict zone, there is no justification for any disagreement between these branches of government! To foster democratic goodwill and eliminate poverty, President Tinubu’s reforms aim to address the interconnected challenges that impede a harmonious atmosphere among government officials and policies.”